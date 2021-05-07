Husqvarna's futuristic Vektorr concept breaks cover. Likely Bajaj Chetak based

Husqvarna has revealed another installment in its battery-powered two-wheeler range, called Vektorr. The Swedish motorcycle-making company has only displayed the concept of the scooter at the moment. The new model has been revealed hot in the heels of the E-Pilen concept which broke cover a few days back.

The Husqvarna Vektorr e-scooter can be seen kitted with aggressive-looking body panels with a dual-tone effect. While the front apron comes dipped in black the lower section and side panels have a light gray shade. There is also a circular headlamp with LED DRLs at the front as seen on the Vitpilen, Svartpilen motorcycle range.

There are neon yellow highlights on its black dipped alloys and lower part of the footboard that contribute to its sportier appeal.

Previously it has been announced that KTM and Husqvarna will be utilising Bajaj Auto's Chetak e-scooter's platform and chances are there may be some Chetak-inspired components on the inside. While technical details remain scarce at the moment, the company only says that it will have a top speed of 45 km/h and a claimed range of 95 km. For the record, Chetak has a similar full charge range too.

Needless to say, at these specs, the Vektorr electric scooter has been targeted primarily for urban commuting needs.

The new Vektorr and the E-Pilen concepts will be the flag bearer for Husqvarna's vision of green mobility. As of now, the Swedish bike-making brand has revealed three two-wheelers in the e-mobility range: Vektorr concept, E-Pilen concept and the Blitz concept.

These concepts can be found parked at the PIERER Mobility AG special exhibition in the KTM Motohall in Mattighofen, Austria.