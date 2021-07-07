Bajaj Auto has increased the pricing of most of its models including the Avenger 220 Cruise and 160 Street motorcycles. After the new price hike, the Avenger 220 Cruise motorcycle now costs ₹1,31,046 (ex-showroom, Hyderabad) as against the previous price tag of ₹1,26,995 (ex-showroom, Hyderabad).

Bajaj Auto has also hiked prices of the new Avenger 160 which now costs ₹1,07,309 (ex-showroom, Hyderabad) as against the previous price tag of ₹1,03,699 (ex-showroom, Hyderabad). This is the second price revision for the bikes as previously, Bajaj hiked prices of the Avenger series in early 2021.

Save for the price increment, there is no other change on the motorcycles. The Avenger 220 Cruise continues to feature the same 220cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled motor that delivers 18.76bhp of power and 17.55Nm of peak torque. The smaller Avenger 160 Street uses a 160cc, air-cooled motor that delivers 14.79bhp and 13.7Nm of peak torque.

The latest price hike has also affected other Bajaj bikes such as the Pulsar and Dominar 400. However, the company has recently cut prices on the Dominar 250 that has now become affordable by ₹16,800.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto has recently announced that it has managed to sell 3,10,578 units in June 2021 which is 22% higher than the units retailed in the corresponding period in 2020. Bajaj Auto has previously sold 2,55,122 units in June 2020. This figure includes domestic and export sales.