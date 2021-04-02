Aprilia SXR 125 to launch in India soon. Pre-bookings now open

Piaggio India on Friday announced that it has opened pre-bookings for the new Aprilia SXR 125. The reservation amount for the smaller version of the SXR 160 has been kept at ₹5,000 which can be paid online at the company site or at any of the authorised Piaggio dealerships in the country.

Previously Piaggio has introduced the SXR 160 in India which is already on sale in the country. The new SXR 125 carries forward the same design and styling, incorporating Aprilia's global design language.

The SXR 125 comes based on a 125 cc BS 6-complaint, three-valve Fuel Injection clean emission engine technology. As per Piaggio, this scooter is 'designed in Italy for India. It delivers a combination of style, performance and extraordinary comfortable riding experience, coupled with great ergonomics.'

Some of the key feature highlights of the model include its wrap-around LED headlights, LED taillights, longer, bigger and comfortable seating, full digital cluster, Bluetooth mobile connectivity option, adjustable rear suspension, disc brake with CBS and signature Aprilia graphics.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said, “Aprilia SXR 160, the first scooter designed in Italy for India with the new Aprilia design philosophy, has received great appreciation from Indian market and to continue to offer even more excitement with Aprilia SXR, we are now gearing up for the launch of SXR 125. Our distinguished consumers now have the opportunity to pre-book this latest offering to Maxify lives, with the new Aprilia experience."

When launched, the new SXR 125 will be made available four colour options -Matt Black, Glossy White, Matt Blue and Glossy Red.