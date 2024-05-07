Punch to Exter: Top 10 SUVs sold in India in April

Published May 07, 2024

At number 10 was Hyundai's Exter SUV with 7,756 buyers last month

Kia Soent ended April at number 9 with sale of 7,901 units of the SUV

Hyundai Venue overtook rival Kia Sonet with 9,120 units sold in April

Mahindra's Bolero and Bolero Neo SUVs also remain quite popular with 9,537 units sold last month

Tata Nexon, which once ruled the sales charts, ended April at number six on the list with 11,168 units sold

Maruti's smallest SUV Fronx was the fifth best-selling SUV in India in April with 14,286 units sold

Scorpio remains Mahindra's most popular SUV brand selling 14,807 units in April

2024 Hyundai Creta remains the leader of the compact SUV segment selling 15,447 units last month

Maruti Brezza was India's second most popular SUV in April clocking 17,113 sales last month

On top of the table was the Punch SUV, Tata's smallest, with 19,158 sales
