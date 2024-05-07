Punch to Exter: Top 10 SUVs sold in India in April

At number 10 was Hyundai's Exter SUV with 7,756 buyers last month
Kia Soent ended April at number 9 with sale of 7,901 units of the SUV
Hyundai Venue overtook rival Kia Sonet with 9,120 units sold in April
Mahindra's Bolero and Bolero Neo SUVs also remain quite popular with 9,537 units sold last month
Tata Nexon, which once ruled the sales charts, ended April at number six on the list with 11,168 units sold
Maruti's smallest SUV Fronx was the fifth best-selling SUV in India in April with 14,286 units sold
Scorpio remains Mahindra's most popular SUV brand selling 14,807 units in April
2024 Hyundai Creta remains the leader of the compact SUV segment selling 15,447 units last month
Maruti Brezza was India's second most popular SUV in April clocking 17,113 sales last month
On top of the table was the Punch SUV, Tata's smallest, with 19,158 sales