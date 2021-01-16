2021 Aprilia RSV4 breaks cover: All you need to know

Apart from the new Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber and Roamer, Piaggio has also revealed the new flagship suspersport offering, the Aprilia RSV4 and the RSV4 Factory for 2021. With the latest update, the bike has received a slightly higher displacement engine (1099 cc) and updated electronics and instrumentation.

The motorcycle was spotted amidst road tests last November which hinted about the updated design. But it also receives a host of new updates that are more than just skin deep.

(Also Read: Piaggio starts deliveries of Aprilia SXR 160 in India)

Starting off with the exteriors, the bike has borrowed some of its key styling elements from the middleweight RS 660. As per the company, RSV4's new design features an 'extremely low aerodynamic resistance coefficient'. The bike features relocated winglets which now come integrated on to the fairing. It also gets LED headlights with additional cornering lights. The new RSV4 also receives revised ergonomics which as per the company is more 'natural and relaxed'.

New features on the RSV4 include its updated TFT display which has grown larger than before and is claimed to be more 'functional and intuitive'. The bike also uses a new ECU and six-axis IMU platform. The electronics kit includes new ride-by-wire throttle and the APRC (Aprilia Performance Ride Control) system. It also benefits from multi-level engine brake control, six riding modes - three for the track and three for the road.

(Also Read: Aprilia Tuono 660 breaks cover: All you need to know)

As for the mechanicals, the bike has received a new swingarm that’s lighter and sources inspiration from Aprilia RS-GP used in MotoGP. It also gets a reworked V4 engine that meets Euro 5 emissions and delivers more power and torque. The new powertrain also boasts a larger displacement at 1099 cc and delivers around 217 PS of power. The engine is now slightly larger than before at 1099 cc as compared to 1077 cc, and it now puts out 217hp.