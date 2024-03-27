2025 Triumph Trident 660 Triple Tribute Edition unveiled. Check what's special

Triumph has unveiled a new special edition of the Trident 660 for the global market. It is called Triple Tribute Edition and it will be on sale only for one year. The motorcycle features a dynamic graphic scheme, paying tribute to the legendary ‘Slippery Sam’, with five consecutive Isle of Man TT wins from 1971 to 1975.

The motorcycle is finished in a special white, black and blue colour scheme with a few red accents. There are new race-inspired graphics and a race number graphic. Additionally, the new Triple Tribute Edition comes with Triumph Shift-Assist which is essentially an up-and-down quickshifter, a flyscreen and a belly pan as standard.

There are no changes to the powertrain of the motorcycle. So, it continues to come with a 660 cc, in-line triple-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 79 bhp of max power at 10,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 63 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit which does come with a slip-and-assist clutch.

The Trident 660 is underpinned by a tubular steel perimeter frame that uses a twin-sided steel swingarm. The frame is suspended by 41 mm up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. the suspension setup is taken from Showa so the front ones are separate function forks whereas the rear one is an RSU unit with preload adjustment. Triumph Trident 660 rolls on 17-inch aluminium wheels that are wrapped in a 120/70 tyre in the front and a 180/55 tyre at the rear. The motorcycle comes to a halt using Nissin two-piston sliding calipers with twin 310 mm discs in the front and a Nissin single-piston sliding caliper with a single 255 disc at the rear.

