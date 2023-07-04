Skoda Kushaq Matte edition limited to only 500 units

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 04, 2023

Limited-run Kushaq Matte edition comes at a premium of 40,000

Body of the model comes in Carbon Steel shade in matte finish

ORVMs, door handles and rear spoilers feature Glossy Black theme

Grille, trunk garnish and window garnish feature chrome elements

Skoda Matte is available in both 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engines

Prices starting at 16.19 lakh and go up to 19.39 lakh

It has been placed between Style and Monte Carlo variants of Kushaq

The model will host a 25.4-cm infotainment system

It will come with Wireless Smartlink, supporting Apple Carplay and Android Auto interface
