Skoda Kushaq Matte edition limited to only 500 units

Limited-run Kushaq Matte edition comes at a premium of ₹40,000
Body of the model comes in Carbon Steel shade in matte finish
ORVMs, door handles and rear spoilers feature Glossy Black theme
Grille, trunk garnish and window garnish feature chrome elements
Skoda Matte is available in both 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engines
Prices starting at ₹16.19 lakh and go up to ₹19.39 lakh
It has been placed between Style and Monte Carlo variants of Kushaq
The model will host a 25.4-cm infotainment system
It will come with Wireless Smartlink, supporting Apple Carplay and Android Auto interface