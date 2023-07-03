Skoda Kushaq Matte edition launched at 16.19 lakh; limited to 500 units

Skoda Auto India on Monday launched limited-run Kushaq Matte edition at a premium of ₹40,000. The body of the model gets Carbon Steel shade in matte finish while its ORVMs, door handles and rear spoilers feature Glossy Black theme. Elements such as grille, trunk garnish and window garnish continue to feature chrome elements. The Matte finish has been made available in 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engines with prices starting at ₹16.19 lakh for 1.0 TSI with six-speed manual transmission.

Limited to only 500 units, the pricing of the Matte edition goes up to ₹19.39 lakh for the 1.5 TSI with automatic transmission. The Matte edition has been placed between Style and Monte Carlo variants of the Kushaq. These models will host a 25.4 cm infotainment system with Wireless Smartlink, supporting Apple Carplay and Android Auto interface.

Also Read : This Skoda electric SUV, designed by students, is every camper's dream vehicle

The Kushaq Matte Edition in 1.5 TSI engine will sport a 1.5 TSI badge at the rear. It will get a Skoda Sound System powered by six high performance speakers and a subwoofer.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Skoda Kushaq ₹ 10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Hyundai Verna ₹ 10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Mg Baojun 510 ₹11 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Kia Seltos Facelift ₹11 - 19 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Volkswagen Virtus 999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl ₹ 11.21 - 17.91 Lakh* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Skoda Kushaq made its debut in India in July of 2021 and is the first vehicle based on the company's MQB-A0-IN platform that was specifically made for India. The SUV boasts a five-star crash rating from Global NCAP. It was the first car manufactured in India tested under the newer, more stringent crash test protocols. It was also the first car manufactured in the country to get five stars for both adult and child occupants.

Kushaq has been a key driver of sales for Skoda in India. The country has become the brand's largest market outside Europe and the third largest in the world courtesy Kushaq. “(It) will soon be completing 2 successful years in the market. We have been constantly making updates and adding value to the car based on customer feedback," said Petr Solc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India.

First Published Date: