This Skoda electric SUV, designed by students, is every camper’s dream vehicle

This particular SUV may never hit the roads officially. Yet, it is something that a lot of roadies would definitely love to own. Developed by a group of students, the Skoda Roadiaq is based on the Czech carmaker's flagship electric SUV Enyaq. Skoda calls the concept car with 'true explorer's spirit'. The electric SUV was developed by students from Skoda's vocational school in Mlada Boleslav as part of annual project. It took them nine months to develop the SUV completely.

As many as 29 students were involved in the development of the Skoda Roadiaq. They were helped by experts from other companies like Cargodesign and KPS Automobile. The students put 2,000 hours of work into giving a final shape to the camper electric SUV which was revealed earlier this week.

The students picked the Skoda Enyaq 80x Sportline model to base the camper electric concept SUV. The Enyaq 80x Sportline comes equipped with a 77-kWh battery pack which offers nearly 500 kms of range on a single charge. There are two electric motors that power the SUV. The one placed at the rear can churn out 201 hp and 310 Nm of torque while the motor at the front generates 107 hp output and 162 Nm of torque. But, beyond the technical specifics, the real joy of the Roadiaq lies inside.

The interior of the Skoda Roadiaq Concept camper van includes a bed, a workspace, a kitchenette among other features.

The Skoda Roadiaq is basically a two-seater model which can be turned into a camper with all the modern amenities one requires while being outdoor. The students kept the length of the SUV intact, but increased the wheelbase to 2,770 mm and the ground clearance to 190 mm. The roof of the SUV had to be modified too to make more headroom. The tailgate has also been tweaked to allow a tent to be attached.

The materials used for the interior, including textiles for seat covers, door trims and instrument panel, are made from fully sustainable materials. The workspace consists of a 27-inch monitor, a wireless keyboard, mouse and a speaker. There are other gadgets and features as well which include a single-bed, a solar-powered shower, an espresso machine with a 12 V connection, kitchen appliances, chairs, tables, plates, pots and pans, cups and glasses, USB and charging cables, carpets and trims as well as torches and a survival kit. The Roadiaq can also be connected to an external power supply at campsites or motorhome parks.

