BMW pulls plug on the 6 Series Gran Turismo, will be officially dead by November

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is all set to meet the end of the road later this year, as the German luxury car brand is ready to pull the plug on this model by November 2023. Launched in 2017, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo has never been a market success for the automaker. BMW updated the 6 Series Gran Turismo back in 2021 and introduced an electrified powertrain to the car. The car has not been able to register many sales to private customers and has mostly been used as an airport and hotel shuttle in some European countries, which prompted the company to discontinue this model, reports BimmerToday.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Aug 2023, 11:44 AM
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo will go out of sale by November 2023.
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo will go out of sale by November 2023.

While the report of the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo has been leaked unofficially, the automaker remains tight-lipped about the decision. The report claims that the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo will remain in production for a few more months before the 6 Series moniker is retired. The car brand has not seen satisfactory demand for the car. The report claims that it sold only 509 units in Germany in 2022, which marks an absurdly low number. Halfway through 2023, the 6 Series GT has sold just 237 units in the company's home country, becoming the worst performer of the automaker.

Also Read : BMW to locally produce its electric vehicles in India soon

BMW sells the 6 Series Gran Turismo in India as well. Powered by a diesel engine, the car is available at a starting price of 72.50 lakh (ex-showroom), in India. As of now, the car is available on the German auto giant's website.

Bmw 6 Series Gt (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 6 Series Gt
Meanwhile, BMW India has registered its best-ever half-year and quarterly sales during January-June and April-June periods this year, respectively. The automaker claimed that BMW and Mini together have sold 5,867 cars combined between January and June this year. The company also said that its flagship models witnessed the highest demand.

First Published Date: 06 Aug 2023, 11:44 AM IST

