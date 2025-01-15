2025 Honda CBR650 & CB650R middleweight sport bikes launched, prices start at 9.20 lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2025 CB650R and CBR650R middleweight motorcycles, bringing back the popular nameplates. The 2025 Honda CB650R is the naked offering and priced at ₹9.20 lakh, while the 2025 Honda CBR650R is the full-faired sport tourer and priced at ₹9.99 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Bookings for the new motorcycles are now open and the bikes will be sold via the premium Honda Big Wing dealerships.

2025 Honda CB650R: What’s New?

The updated Honda CB650R arrives in India and gets several updates over the last version that went on sale in India. The neo-retro styling has been retained but the naked offering gets sharper tank extensions that mimic air intakes. The tail section has been revised for a sharper look, while there’s a new 5-inch TFT display that packs more data than before and now gets Bluetooth connectivity as well.

The 2025 Honda CB650R arrives with refreshed styling, while power comes from the updated 649 cc motor with 93.8 bhp and 63 Nm

Power comes from the familiar 649 cc inline four-cylinder engine tuned for 93.8 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. Other upgrades include Showa (SFF-BP) front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from dual radial-mounted 310 mm floating discs at the front and a 240 mm single disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety. The CB650R will be available in two colours - Candy Chromosphere Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.

2025 Honda CBR650R: What’s New?

The new Honda CBR650R looks identical to the litre-class CBR1000RR Fireblade. The bike gets the full fairing with the split LED headlamps. The styling has grown sharper than the predecessor with a more angular fairing, while the tail section has been revised for a more upswept look. The 2025 CBR650R for India will be available in two colour options - Grand Prix Red and Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic.

The 2025 Honda CBR650R arrives with a sharper look and an updated 649 cc motor. Hond has skipped its new E-Clutch system for the Indian market on both middleweight offerings

On the powertrain front, the new CBR650R will get the same 649 cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine as the CBR650R. The motor makes 93.8 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm at 9,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. It’s noteworthy to mention that the e-Clutch that Honda debuted on both middleweight bikes in 2023 has been given a skip for the Indian market.

Other cycle parts include 41 mm Showa USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance will come from the radial-mounted dual 310 mm front disc brakes. The bike also gets dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), which is Honda-speak for traction control. The CBR650 is equipped with a new 5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity.

Deliveries of the new CB650R and CBR650R will begin at the Honda BigWing dealerships from February onwards.

