⁠Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr spotted testing in India, will rival Honda NX500, Benelli TRK 502

Austrian bike maker Brixton Motorcycles is all set to expand its lineup with a new adventure tourer, or at least that seems to be the case. The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr was recently caught testing in India, hinting at a launch sometime this year. Brixton Motorcycles entered India last year in partnership with KAW Veloce Motors. The company already retails the Crossfire 500X and 500XC, as well as the Cromwell 1200 and 1200X.

The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr will join the Crossfire 500 X and XC on sale in India, and will take on other 500 cc twin-cylinder adventure bikes on sale.

Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr: What Is It?

The spy shots provide a good look at the Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr. The bike gets a purpose-built look with the tower-style layout. The round headlamp with the LED DRL retains the neo-retro design language, similar to the other offerings from the manufacturer. The bike also boasts a tall windscreen and a large plastic cladding on the side, while there are knuckle guards, a two-piece seat, and a chunky grab rail with a base for a top box.

Also Read : Brixton Crossfire range launched in India: Price, variants, and features explained

The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr was spotted testing in India and will draw power from the 486 cc twin-cylinder mill that also powers the Crossfire 500 X and XC. (Zigwheels)

Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr: Specifications

Powering the Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr will be the 486 cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder motor, same as the one found on the Crossfire X and XC. The engine is tuned for 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike tips the scales at 209 kg (kerb), and has a seat height of 839 mm. The fuel tank capacity measures 16 litres.

The Crossfire 500 Storr rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cross-spoke tubeless wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tyres. The bike rides on USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, while braking power comes from discs at either end. The adventure tourer comes with switchable ABS, all-LED lighting, switchable traction control, and a vertically stacked digital instrument console.

Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr: Rivals & Expected Price

The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr will primarily compete against the Honda NX500 and Benelli TRK 502 in the segment. The sub-500 cc twin-cylinder adventure tourer segment has limited options, and the new Storr could be a worthy contender against the Benelli and Honda offerings. The model will also face the heat soon from the CFMoto 450MT, which is under consideration for India. Moreover, the Royal Enfield Himalayan and new-gen KTM 390 Adventure come close to the Crossfire 500 Storr in terms of performance with single-cylinder engines. The upcoming offering will be locally assembled, so expect prices to be at a slight premium around the ₹5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

Image Source

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: