HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers ⁠brixton Crossfire 500 Storr Spotted Testing In India, Will Rival Honda Nx500, Benelli Trk 502

⁠Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr spotted testing in India, will rival Honda NX500, Benelli TRK 502

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jun 2025, 13:07 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr will join the Crossfire 500 X and XC on sale in India, and will take on other 500 cc twin-cylinder adventure bikes on sale.

Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr
The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr is an adventure tourer and could arrive in India around the festive season this year
Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr
The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr is an adventure tourer and could arrive in India around the festive season this year
View Personalised Offers on
Brixton Crossfire 500 X arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Austrian bike maker Brixton Motorcycles is all set to expand its lineup with a new adventure tourer, or at least that seems to be the case. The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr was recently caught testing in India, hinting at a launch sometime this year. Brixton Motorcycles entered India last year in partnership with KAW Veloce Motors. The company already retails the Crossfire 500X and 500XC, as well as the Cromwell 1200 and 1200X.

Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr: What Is It?

The spy shots provide a good look at the Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr. The bike gets a purpose-built look with the tower-style layout. The round headlamp with the LED DRL retains the neo-retro design language, similar to the other offerings from the manufacturer. The bike also boasts a tall windscreen and a large plastic cladding on the side, while there are knuckle guards, a two-piece seat, and a chunky grab rail with a base for a top box.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Brixton Crossfire 500 X (HT Auto photo)
Brixton Crossfire 500 X
Engine Icon500 cc Mileage Icon25 kmpl
₹ 4.74 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Brixton Crossfire 500 Xc (HT Auto photo)
Brixton Crossfire 500 XC
Engine Icon500 cc Mileage Icon25 kmpl
₹ 5.19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X (HT Auto photo)
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X
Engine Icon1200 cc Mileage Icon21.7 kmpl
₹ 9.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Brixton Cromwell 1200 (HT Auto photo)
Brixton Cromwell 1200
Engine Icon1200 cc Mileage Icon21.7 kmpl
₹ 7.84 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Yamaha Mt-15 V2 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha MT-15 V2
Engine Icon155.0 cc Mileage Icon56.87 kmpl
₹ 1.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Engine Icon349 cc Mileage Icon36.2 kmpl
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Brixton Crossfire range launched in India: Price, variants, and features explained

Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr Spy Shot
The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr was spotted testing in India and will draw power from the 486 cc twin-cylinder mill that also powers the Crossfire 500 X and XC. (Zigwheels)
Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr Spy Shot
The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr was spotted testing in India and will draw power from the 486 cc twin-cylinder mill that also powers the Crossfire 500 X and XC. (Zigwheels)

Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr: Specifications

Powering the Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr will be the 486 cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder motor, same as the one found on the Crossfire X and XC. The engine is tuned for 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike tips the scales at 209 kg (kerb), and has a seat height of 839 mm. The fuel tank capacity measures 16 litres.

The Crossfire 500 Storr rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cross-spoke tubeless wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tyres. The bike rides on USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, while braking power comes from discs at either end. The adventure tourer comes with switchable ABS, all-LED lighting, switchable traction control, and a vertically stacked digital instrument console.

Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr: Rivals & Expected Price

The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr will primarily compete against the Honda NX500 and Benelli TRK 502 in the segment. The sub-500 cc twin-cylinder adventure tourer segment has limited options, and the new Storr could be a worthy contender against the Benelli and Honda offerings. The model will also face the heat soon from the CFMoto 450MT, which is under consideration for India. Moreover, the Royal Enfield Himalayan and new-gen KTM 390 Adventure come close to the Crossfire 500 Storr in terms of performance with single-cylinder engines. The upcoming offering will be locally assembled, so expect prices to be at a slight premium around the 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

Image Source

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 19 Jun 2025, 13:07 PM IST
TAGS: Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr Brixton Motorcycles

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.