2025 Ducati Panigale V4 launched in India at 29.99 lakh

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 05 Mar 2025, 13:25 PM
  • Ducati Panigale V4 comes to India through CBU route. It features a host of changes for 2025.
Ducati Panigale V4 features a new chassis along with a new swingarm and an upgraded set of electronics as well.
2025 Ducati Panigale V4 has gone on sale in the Indian market. It comes to India in two variants - Standard and S. They are priced at 29.99 lakh and 36.50 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The motorcycles come to India through the CBU route and the first batch is already sold out. The authorized dealerships will now start delivering the motorcycles to the customers who have placed a booking.

