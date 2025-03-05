2025 Ducati Panigale V4 launched in India at 29.99 lakh

2025 Ducati Panigale V4 has gone on sale in the Indian market. It comes to India in two variants - Standard and S. They are priced at ₹29.99 lakh and ₹36.50 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The motorcycles come to India through the CBU route and the first batch is already sold out. The authorized dealerships will now start delivering the motorcycles to the customers who have placed a booking.