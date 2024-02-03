2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched in Canada, restricted to only 100 units

Royal Enfield has launched the new generation Bullet 350 in Canada, the first North American market to get the motorcycle. The 2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 arrives in the Canadian market in two variants with prices starting at $5,899 CAD (approx. ₹3.63 lakh) for the Bullet Standard and $6,199 CAD (approx. ₹3.82 lakh) for the Bullet Black Gold. The only caveat is that the new Bullet 350 has arrived in limited numbers with just 100 examples to be sold, at least initially.

The 2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 arrives in the Canadian market in two variants. The only caveat is that the new Bullet has arrived in limited number

2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Pre-bookings

Pre-bookings are now open for the new-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in Canada. The retro motorcycle is built on the J-Series platform shared with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Classic 350 and Hunter 350. The motorcycle remains identical to its predecessor, albeit with completely new underpinnings that bring it up to speed while keeping the original ethos intact.

Also Read : 2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets two new colourways with hand-painted pinstripes.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be sold in two variants in Canada - Bullet Standard Bullet Black Gold

2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Specifications

The 2024 Bullet 350 for Canada remains identical to the Indian market. The bike is powered by the 349 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with fuel injection that develops 20.7 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by 41 mm telescopic forks at the front with 130 mm of travel and 6-step preload-adjustable twin shocks at the rear. Braking performance comes from a 300 mm front and a 270 mm disc brake setup with dual-channel ABS. The Bullet 350 rides on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels.

Compared to its predecessor, Royal Enfield made some notable improvements on the new Bullet 350 including a more comfortable seat, better ergonomics, a digital readout on the instrument console, as well as all-new rotary switchgear shared with other J-platform models. The Bullet 350 holds the distinction of being the oldest motorcycle in continuous production for 92 years.

Also Read : Classic 350 & Bullet 350 help Royal Enfield report 10% growth in January 2024

Also Watch: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at ₹ 1.74 lakh | First Look

Royal Enfield plans to showcase the 2024 Bullet 350 at the Toronto Motorcycle Show to be held between February 16-18. The company has planned for Royal Enfield historian Gordon May to give a presentation about the Bullet's history at the event.

First Published Date: