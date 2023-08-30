Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 motorcycle leaked ahead of launch

Royal Enfield is expected to launch the new Himalayan 450 around Diwali this year
The leaked images, clicked in Ladakh, went viral on social media
The upcoming royal Enfield icon will be offered with a new 450 cc liquid-cooled engine
The engine will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox may get a slip and assist clutch
The new engine is expected to produce 40 bhp of power and a peak torque output of 40 Nm
Royal Enfield will use a split seat setup for the new Himalayan 450 motorcycle
There is also a tail rack placed at the rear which would be able to hold a tail bag
The bike will be equipped with up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear
Braking hardware will consist of disc brakes at both ends and there will be dual-channel ABS too