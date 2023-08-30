Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 motorcycle leaked ahead of launch

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 30, 2023

Royal Enfield is expected to launch the new Himalayan 450 around Diwali this year

The leaked images, clicked in Ladakh, went viral on social media

The upcoming royal Enfield icon will be offered with a new 450 cc liquid-cooled engine

The engine will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox may get a slip and assist clutch

The new engine is expected to produce 40 bhp of power and a peak torque output of 40 Nm

Royal Enfield will use a split seat setup for the new Himalayan 450 motorcycle

There is also a tail rack placed at the rear which would be able to hold a tail bag

The bike will be equipped with up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear

Braking hardware will consist of disc brakes at both ends and there will be dual-channel ABS too
