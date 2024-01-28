2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 inches to launch: Key things to expect

Bajaj Auto has tasted tremendous success with the Pulsar range of motorcycles. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer has been constantly updating its range of motorcycles over the last several years. The motorcycle giant is now working on the updated iteration of the Bajaj Pulsar N160, which is the naked streetfighter with a peppy and powerful 160 cc engine.

A video has surfaced online revealing some key details about the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar N160. With this host of updated features, Bajaj aims to re-energise the motorcycle and enhance its appeal to young buyers.

Here are the key details of the Bajaj Pulsar N160.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160: Design to remain similar

The 202 Bajaj Pulsar N160 would come retaining a similar design as the current Pulsar N160. Expect the motorcycle to retain the LED projector headlamp flanked by eye-brow-like sleek and sharp LED daytime running lights. The overall sporty commuter look thanks to the sharp design of the Bajaj Pulsar N160 would also remain unchanged in the upcoming updated avatar of the motorcycle.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160: Digital instrument cluster

The upcoming updated version of the Bajaj Pulsar N160 will come with a fully digital instrument cluster which will have a host of smartphone connectivity options. This chunky and fully digital instrument cluster will replace the semi-digital unit that works in the outgoing model and offers access to data like calls and SMS alerts.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160: E20 fuel compliant engine

The upcoming 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 will come powered by a 164.82 cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine that will arrive with E20 fuel compatibility. This engine is likely to retain the same power and torque output specifications as the current model. In that case, the updated version of the Bajaj Pulsar N160 is expected to churn out 15.68 bhp peak power at 8,750 rpm and 14.65 Nm of maximum torque at 6,750 rpm. The engine will be mated to a five-speed gearbox.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160: Same brakes and suspension

Expect the upcoming updated version of the Bajaj Pulsar N160 to come equipped with the same hardware as the current model. In that case, it would be equipped with telescopic front forks and a monoshock absorber at the back for suspension duty. Braking energy will be provided by single front and single rear disc brakes paired with dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle will run on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped with meaty rubbers.

