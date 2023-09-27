New Bajaj Pulsar N150 launched: Check it out

Bajaj has launched the Pulsar N150 in the Indian market
It takes the design language from the Pulsar N160 and the engine from the Pulsar P150.
The engine puts out 14.30 bhp of max power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit
Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front and a drum at the rear.
Bajaj is offering single-channel ABS as standard.
Up-front there is a LED projector headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lamps.
There is a tyre hugger at the rear as well.
Bajaj is offering a USB port to charge mobile devices and the digital instrument cluster from the new Pulsars.