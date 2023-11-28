HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar N160 Single Channel Abs Variant Discontinued. Here's Why

Bajaj Pulsar N160 single-channel ABS variant discontinued. Here’s why

Bajaj Auto has silently discontinued the Pulsar N160 single-channel ABS variant in the country. Bajaj dealerships confirmed the development to HT Auto while citing low demand for the aforementioned variant as the reason for its discontinuation. The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is now available only in the dual-channel ABS variant instead and is priced at 1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Nov 2023, 14:00 PM
Bajaj Pulsar N160
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is now available only in the dual-channel ABS version priced at ₹1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
The move is certainly welcome since more customers prefer buying the dual-channel ABS version of the Bajaj Pulsar N160, which is undoubtedly much safer. The price difference between both variants was a mere 5,000, which would’ve prompted buyers to spend the marginal premium and get the latter.

Also Read : Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Pulsar NS160: What are the differences?

Bajaj Pulsar N160
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 draws power from a newly-developed 164.82 cc engine, while the styling is borrowed from the Pulsar N250
Dual-channel ABS brings better stopping power to the motorcycle, especially under panic braking. The Pulsar N160 was the first motorcycle in the segment to get dual-channel ABS as an option at the time of its launch last year.

There are no other changes to the Bajaj Pulsar N160 and the bike continues to draw power from the 164.82 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled motor tuned for 15.6 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 14.65 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike comes with telescopic forks at the front with 37 mm of travel and a monoshock at the rear with 31 mm of travel. There’s a 300 mm front and a 230 mm disc at the front and rear respectively. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is available in three colours - Brooklyn Black, Racing Red and Caribbean Blue. The dual-channel ABS version was previously offered only in the Brooklyn Black paint scheme. The motorcycle competes against the Suzuki Gixxer 155, Yamaha FZ-S Fi V3.0, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, and Hero Xtreme 160R 4V.

First Published Date: 28 Nov 2023, 14:00 PM IST
Bajaj Pulsar N160 Bajaj Pulsar N160 ABS Bajaj Pulsar N160 Bajaj Auto

