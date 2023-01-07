Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Pulsar NS160: What are the differences?

Bajaj started updating the Pulsar line last year. It all started with the Pulsar F250 and the N250. This year, the brand launched Pulsar N160 in the Indian market and more recently, the Pulsar P150 was launched which is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. The Pulsar N160 currently sits between the line-up of new-gen Pulsars. However, Bajaj already has a 160 cc Pulsar in its line-up. It is called Pulsar NS160. One might get confused between the Pulsar NS160 and the Pulsar N160 so here is a comparison between the two.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Pulsar NS160: Looks

While looks are subjective, it is the Pulsar N160 which looks more modern than the Pulsar NS160. The Pulsar N160's design is identical to the Pulsar N250 but it gets an underbelly exhaust. The Pulsar NS160 looks more like Pulsar NS200. In fact, it looks identical except for the part where the engine is placed.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 looks identical to the Pulsar N250 except the different exhaust design.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Pulsar NS160: Features

In terms of features, the Pulsar N160 is better equipped than the Pulsar NS160. For starters, it gets an LED projector headlamp, a new semi-digital instrument cluster that shows distance to empty and time, a side-stand cut off and a USB charger.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Pulsar NS160: Engine and gearbox

In terms of the engine, both motorcycles are slightly different. They both are single-cylinder units that get air-oil cooling. However, the Pulsar N160 gets a 2-valve setup that produces 15.78 bhp at 8,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.65 Nm at 6,750 rpm.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has the same design as the Pulsar NS200.

On the other hand, the Pulsar NS160 uses a 4-valve setup that 16.96 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.6 Nm at 7,250 rpm. While the torque output is the same for the engines, the Pulsar N160 produces it early in the rev range. The Pulsar NS 160 produces more power but it does this in the higher rev range whereas the power is better spread across the rev range of the Pulsar N160's engine.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Pulsar NS160: Price

The Pulsar N160 is priced at ₹1.30 lakh for the dual-channel ABS and ₹1.23 lakh for the single-channel ABS. The Pulsar NS160 costs ₹1.25 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Pune.

