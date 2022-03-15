HT Auto
2023 Honda Dax ST125 minimoto scooter breaks cover

Honda Dax ST125 will go on sale in Europe in 2023, however, its India launch is highly unlikely to take place anytime soon.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Mar 2022, 10:19 AM
For 2023, Honda Dax has received some heavy updates including a new powertrain, tweaked styling and new features as well.
Honda has unveiled the new Dax ST125 minimoto scooter for the international market. The company already has some mini scooters in the international portfolio such as the Super Cub and Grom and the new Dax ST125 is the latest addition in the same lineup.

The Honda Dax isn't exactly a new name as the company has retailed the scooter in the past in the European market.

However, for 2023, it has received some heavy updates including a new powertrain, tweaked styling and new features as well.

At the heart of the scooter sits a new 124cc single-cylinder engine which is also found on the Grom, MSX125 as well as the Super Cub. The engine comes paired to a 4-speed transmission and is rated to produce 9.5bhp of maximum power at 7500 rpm. 

Also Read: Honda H'ness CB350, CB350 RS to soon be updated with new colours

The engine is housed inside a stamped steel frame which makes the scooter lightweight. It is positioned as an easy-to-ride scooter that weighs only 107 kg. Some of the key equipment on the model include the use of traditional telescopic forks, 12-inch wheels front and back, LED lights as well as a fully digital instrument console. The scooter also gets an ABS system for safety.  

The company claims that the Dax has been designed to move around two adults and has a maximum cruising speed of 90 kmph. It will be available for purchase in two colour options - red and grey.

It will go on sale in Europe in 2023, however, its India launch is highly unlikely to take place anytime soon. In India, the company did retail the Navi mini-scooter for a limited time which is now being exported to the US market. 

 

First Published Date: 15 Mar 2022, 10:19 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda bikes Honda scooter Honda Dax Dax ST125 Honda Dax ST125
