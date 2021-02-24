Kawasaki India has recently revealed the 2021 Ninja 300 motorcycle. The company has shared an image of the new Ninja 300 over social media, while the official webpage remains un-updated at the moment. The price announcement of the new bike is likely to happen in the near future.

With the latest update, the Ninja 300 has gained a new paint theme that combines elements of green, black and white. In addition, there are several red highlights found throughout the body. Save for these updates, the rest of the design and styling remains the same.

While there is no official update on the technical specifications of the motorbike, the engine housed inside the fully-faired motorcycle is likely the updated 296 cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke parallel-twin engine which is now compliant with the latest BS 6 emission norms. The transmission is likely to remain the same six-speed unit. The output from this fuel-injected powertrain is also likely the same 29.0 kW (39 PS) at 11,000 rpm, 27.0 N.m (2.8 kgf.m) at 10,000 rpm. The bike continues to feature the same tube diamond, steel frame and is also expected to have the same equipment and cycle parts kit.

Kawasaki teased two new bikes last week, while the first (Ninja 300) has already been revealed, the second model which is unconfirmed at the moment could break cover any time soon now.

While the previous Ninja 300 retailed at ₹2,98,000 (ex-showroom), the latest model is expected to be priced slightly higher. Bookings on the new Ninja 300 are expected to begin shortly. More details are likely to follow soon.