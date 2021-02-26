Top Sections
Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > 2021 BMW R nineT, R nineT Scrambler launched in India
New BMW R nineT has been priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.75 lakh.

2021 BMW R nineT, R nineT Scrambler launched in India

1 min read . 01:07 PM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Prashant Singh

  • Both the BMW R nineT, R nineT Scrambler models have been introduced as completely built-up units (CBU) in the country.
  • Both bikes are available for bookings across all the BMW Motorrad India dealerships, starting from Friday.

BMW has launched the new R nineT and R nineT Scrambler scrambler bikes in the Indian market. While the R nineT has been priced at 18,50,000 (ex-showroom, Gurugram), the R nineT Scrambler has been priced slightly lower at 16,75,000 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). Both the bikes have been introduced as completely built-up units (CBU) models in the country and are available for bookings across all the BMW Motorrad India dealerships, starting from Friday.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President BMW Group India, said, “The new BMW R nineT and the new BMW R nineT Scrambler are an expression of a timeless motorcycling culture that celebrates pure riding, sportiness and yet absolutely stands apart in its design and appeal. Deriving its charm from the past, it delivers ultimate riding pleasure of today. We are delighted to add yet another exciting new facet to the BMW Motorrad heritage world of experience in India, one that inspires nostalgia among enthusiasts to this day."