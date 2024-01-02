Truckers protest against new Hit and Run rule: How the new law will affect you

Truck drivers across states are currently protesting against the new Hit and Run law implemented by the Centre under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The law, which replaces the Indian Penal Code (IPC), will attract heavy fines and even jail terms for drivers who flee accident spots without helping the victim informing the police. Calling the new provisions ‘harsh’ thousands of truck drivers in several states have been holding protest over the weekend, blocking roads and stopping transport of essential items like fuel.

Hit and Run cases are referred to road accidents where a driver flees after hitting a vehicle or human without stopping to help the victim and inform the police of the incident. Earlier, punishment for Hit and Run law under the Indian Penal Code was up to two years' of jail term. Often, the accused could get away with bail. However, the law will now be stricter to minimise the number of such cases. Here is a look at what the new Hit and Run law is all about.

Hit and Run law: What is new

The new Hit and Run law was passed under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita by the Centre last year. The specific rule on such road accident cases says that if the driver flees from the spot after a road accident without informing the police about the collision, he will have to face 10 years in jail and fine of ₹7 lakh. The new rules also applies to private vehicle owners. Protesting truck drivers say that the provisions of the new law are too strict and that they should be softened.

Hit and Run law: Why is it stricter

According to the Centre, around 50,000 people lose their lives in Hit and Run cases across India. In such cases, victims often die due to lack of help. Police authorities across the states have been encouraging good samaritans who report such cases which have helped to save victims. Informing the police helps in hospitalising injured people in time. The new law and its strict provisions is expected to work as a deterrent for those involved in Hit and Run cases. However, leniency in such cases will be shown to the accused who attend to the victims by taking them to hospital.

Hit and Run law: Why truckers are protesting

Truck drivers are protesting against the new Hit and Run rule in states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The truck drivers are also supported by bus, taxi and auto drivers as well. The protesting drivers argue that if they stop after such accidents, they may be attacked by crowd present at the spot. Often in case of a road accident, the crowd present at the spot becomes furious and attacks the driver.

