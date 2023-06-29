New BMW 1000 RR superbike hits Indian roads

BMW M 1000 RR costs ₹49 lakh while its Competition version costs ₹55 lakh (ex-showroom)
The manufacturer is currently accepting bookings of both the motorcycles
The M 1000 RR superbike is the track-focused version of the S 1000 RR
It is also the first production superbike to sport the 'M' badge
It uses newly designed winglets in the front that are made up of carbon fibre
It is powered by a 999 cc four-cylinder engine that is water/oil cooled
The engine churns out 209 bhp at 14,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm
BMW M 1000 RR has a top speed of 306 kmph
It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in around 3.1 seconds