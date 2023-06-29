New BMW 1000 RR superbike hits Indian roads

 BMW M 1000 RR costs 49 lakh while its Competition version costs 55 lakh (ex-showroom)

The manufacturer is currently accepting bookings of both the motorcycles

The M 1000 RR superbike is the track-focused version of the S 1000 RR

It is also the first production superbike to sport the 'M' badge

It uses newly designed winglets in the front that are made up of carbon fibre

It is powered by a 999 cc four-cylinder engine that is water/oil cooled

The engine churns out 209 bhp at 14,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm

BMW M 1000 RR has a top speed of 306 kmph

 It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in around 3.1 seconds
 It offers launch control, wheelie control, slide control, dynamic brake control, etc
