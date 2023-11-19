HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mercedes Benz, Audi And Bmw Dispatch Record Number Of Cars In Festive Season 2023

Luxury cars see record sales in 2023 festive season

Luxury car manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW have witnessed record sales in the festive season this year. The luxury car brands reportedly dispatched record numbers of cars during the festive season this year, as demands for high-end cars continue to grow across India, revealed PTI. Buoyed by the brisk sales performance throughout the year, the luxury automobile manufacturers are hopeful to register their best-ever performance in 2023.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Nov 2023, 16:16 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance
Luxury car brands Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW have recorded impressive sales numbers in the 2023 festive season.
2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance
Luxury car brands Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW have recorded impressive sales numbers in the 2023 festive season.

Speaking to the news agency, Mercedes-Benz India's managing director Santosh Iyer said that the festive season this year starting from Onal to Diwali has been better than 2022. He attributed the better sales performance of the three-star luxury car brand to multiple new model launches, an attractive product portfolio and strong consumer sentiment.

Also Read : 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE drive review: Casual changes, significant statement

Iyer said that thanks to these positive factors, Mercedes-Benz has seen record deliveries during Dussehra, Dhanteras and Diwali. "We have seen record deliveries during Dussehra, Dhanteras and Diwali reflecting customer enthusiasm," he said. Buoyed by the sales performance throughout the year, especially during the festive season, Mercedes-Benz continues to have a positive industry outlook.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Glc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz GLC
₹ 73.50 - 74.50 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
₹ 68 - 69 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi Q5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q5
₹ 59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo XC60
₹ 61.90 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
₹ 64.12 - 66.60 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Glb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz GLB
₹ 63.80 - 69.80 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Watch: Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review

The German automaker expects record sales in 2023. However, the auto company also expects the supply chain-related disruptions to continue to pose challenges. The supply chain issue would affect the production and availability of SUVs, especially the Mercedes-Benz GLC, which is the most popular product from the brand. "We continue to have a positive industry outlook, expecting record sales this year. However, we forecast supply chain-related disruptions to continue in the coming months as well," said Iyer.

Another German luxury car manufacturer Audi too registered impressive sales performance during this festive season. Audi India's head Balbir Singh Dhillon said the auto company recorded an 88 per cent growth with 5,530 units retailed in January-September 2023. "We have been operating with one of our highest-order banks in recent times. This festive period marked bigger celebrations for Audi India as we witnessed our highest-ever festive season sales in the last seven years," he added. Dhillon said that the sales growth was attributed to the sustained demand for models like A4, Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5 and S5 Sportback. He also said that Delhi and Mumbai continued to lead the demand for Audi cars in the festive season, while cities like Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad too recorded good demand. Speaking about the luxury car market, he noted that sales in the segment in 2023 would surpass 2018 volumes and reach about 47,000 units mark. "As a company, we are looking to end the year with a high double-digit growth," he added.

Not only Mercedes-Benz and Audi, but another German luxury carmaker BMW too witnessed impressive sales performance in 2023. BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah has attributed that performance to the launch of new products. He also said that BMW will continue to launch new products to keep that momentum going.

The Indian luxury car market was valued at $1.06 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach over $1.54 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of more than 6.4 per cent during the 2022-2027 period. The 89-day festive period this year between August 17 and November 14 saw overall passenger vehicle retail sales cross the 10 lakh mark, claimed the report. The 71-day festive season last year had witnessed sales of around 8.10 lakh units.

First Published Date: 19 Nov 2023, 16:16 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz Audi luxury car Mercedes BMW Q3 A4 Q5 S5 Sportback GLC

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
36% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 578 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 899 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.