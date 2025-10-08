Cricketer Rohit Sharma buys new Tesla Model Y with special plate. Check it out…

Indian cricket star and former captain, Rohit Sharma, has been spotted with a brand-new Tesla Model Y, drawing attention on social media. The car features a special number plate, “3015", which reportedly reflects the birthdates of his children, a personal touch similar to his previous ride .

In India, luxury and technologically advanced cars are no longer exclusive to business magnates and politicians; celebrities and cricketers are increasingly embracing them. Rohit Sharma, known for his love of high-end automobiles, joins this trend with the latest addition to his collection.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tesla Model Y 75 kwh 75 kwh 622 km 622 km ₹ 59.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volvo C40 Recharge 78 kWh 78 kWh 530 km 530 km ₹ 62.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia EV6 84 kWh 84 kWh 663 km 663 km ₹ 65.97 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Skoda Enyaq 77 kWh 77 kWh 510 km 510 km ₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched BMW iX1 66.4 kWh 66.4 kWh 417 km 417 km ₹ 66.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz EQA 70.5 kWh 70.5 kWh 560 km 560 km ₹ 67.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Cricketer ⁠Rohit Sharma trades in his old Urus for the new Lamborghini Urus SE

What special features does Tesla Model Y get?

The Tesla Model Y is designed to offer a blend of luxury, technology, and performance. Key highlights include a 15.4-inch touchscreen, heated and ventilated seats, ambient lighting, rear-wheel drive, a nine-speaker audio system, automatic emergency braking (AEB), blind-spot collision warning, and a tinted glass roof.

Rohit Sharma has bought a new Tesla electric car, and just like his previous car, he has chosen its number based on his children’s birth dates. 🥹❤️



3015 🤍 pic.twitter.com/TqBAIA4RKq — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) October 7, 2025

What is the battery and performance of Tesla Model Y like?

The Model Y comes with two battery options in India. The standard 60 kWh battery offers a WLTP-certified range of 500 km, while the 75 kWh Long Range version delivers up to 622 km on a single charge. The electric crossover is powered by a rear-mounted electric motor producing 295 bhp, accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds. Tesla’s Supercharging network allows a 15-minute charge to add 238-267 km, depending on the battery variant.

How much does the Tesla Model Y cost in India?

Tesla launched the Model Y in India in July 2025, with prices starting at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard model and ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Long Range variant. Buyers can choose between two interior themes, All Black or Black and White, at no extra cost.

Specification Standard Long Range Battery 60 kWh 75 kWh Range (WLTP) 500 km 622 km Motor Rear-mounted electric motor Rear-mounted electric motor Power 295 bhp 295 bhp 0-100 kmph Acceleration 5.9 seconds 5.9 seconds Drive Rear-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive Charging (15 min Supercharge) 238 km 267 km Interior Options All Black / Black & White All Black / Black & White Full Self-Driving (FSD) Optional ₹ 6 lakh Optional ₹ 6 lakh Price (Ex-Showroom India) ₹ 59.89 lakh ₹ 67.89 lakh

Tesla also offers a Full Self-Driving (FSD) package for ₹6 lakh, which requires active driver supervision and is subject to regulatory approvals. The FSD suite will receive over-the-air updates as the technology evolves.

With this purchase, Rohit Sharma joins a growing list of Indian celebrities investing in electric vehicles, highlighting the rising popularity of EVs in the country’s luxury segment.

First Published Date: