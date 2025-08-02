MG Cyberster EV: Track Test Review

India’s electric car market is buzzing. And it’s not just Tesla’s much-anticipated entry that’s energising the EV space — an influx of compelling international models is adding fresh excitement to the mix.

India’s EV market is heating up with international entrants like MG’s Cyberster — a striking all-electric sports car boasting 510hp, AWD, and a 3.2-second 0-100kmph sprint. While its design and performance impress, does it have the soulful engagement expected from a true sports car?

Among them is MG’s striking Cyberster EV, showcased on multiple occasions and introduced with an aim to make a bold statement in the Indian market. The all-electric sportscar, priced at ₹75 lakh (ex-showroom), is positioned as a head-turner in both style and performance.

So, what makes the Cyberster special? Here's a quick look at the car.

The MG Cyberster is a far cry from its spiritual predecessor, the MGB — the charming, lightweight roadster that won hearts in the ’60s. This modern electric revival trades simplicity for sheer muscle: 550bhp, all-wheel drive, and a 77kWh battery pack. But amid all that power and tech, one question lingers — does it still capture the MGB’s soulful spirit?

How about the interiors?

Inside, the MG Cyberster feels unapologetically driver-focused, with controls and screens angled towards you. Material quality and fit-finish impress, while the seats are plush and well-bolstered. The seating position is a touch high for a sportscar, thanks to the underfloor battery.

The cabin houses four screens — a central driver display flanked by two touchscreens, plus another in the lower console. They’re crisp and responsive, though parts of the side displays are obscured by the steering. Storage is minimal, with space behind the seats, a glovebox, a small cubby, and a decent boot — but no frunk.

Equipment highlights include auto LED headlamps, Bose 8-speaker audio, dual-zone climate control, powered seats, and ambient lighting. Safety tech covers 4 airbags, 360-degree camera, traction control, TPMS, driver fatigue detection, and camera-based ADAS.

How's it to drive?

The MG Cyberster boasts impressive stats: 510hp of power, 725Nm of torque, a 0-100kmph sprint in just 3.2 seconds, and a top speed of 200kmph, making it the fastest MG to date. Powered by a dual-motor setup—one on each axle—it offers all-wheel drive (though a rear-wheel-drive variant is available internationally).

With ‘Super Sport’ mode engaged, it launched cleanly, the AWD system keeping power delivery drama-free.

I got a chance to drive the Cyberster on the BIC racetrack. With ‘Super Sport’ mode engaged, it launched cleanly, the AWD system keeping power delivery drama-free. The Cyberster launches with silent, neck-snapping urgency — acceleration firmly in supercar territory. Yet, like many performance EVs, it's too quite.

Lean on it harder and the Cyberster reveals its limits — not in speed, but in sensation. The surge of power arrives abruptly rather than in a satisfying, linear swell. The steering, while accurate, doesn’t really talk back to you. But there’s no denying its credentials: it’s blisteringly quick in a straight line, corners with composure, and its brakes are superb — sharp, progressive, and confidence-inspiring. But for all that capability, it struggles to stir the soul. It’s clinical, restrained, and just a little subtle in character for something wearing the sports car badge.

The final word:

The MG Cyberster ticks all the boxes for a modern electric performance car — blisteringly quick in a straight line, surefooted through corners, and dressed in head-turning, show-stopping design. Yet, for all its speed and composure, it lacks the emotional spark that defines a true sports car. It’s capable, competent, and unquestionably quick, but also a little too clinical to truly connect with the driver’s heart.

