Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Review: Sinister Charm Worthy Of Saving Gotham

Before diving into the review, I’ve got to thank the Mercedes team for sending over this media unit in its dark-themed shade — if I’m not mistaken, it’s called ‘Obsidian Black.’ Truth be told, I was secretly hoping to get behind the wheel of the ‘Sun Yellow,’ but seeing the CLE draped in this absolute darkness made the experience even more special.

Spending an entire day behind the wheel of a hot-blooded AMG feels nothing short of pure luck (cue Daft Punk in the background). It’s not every day you attract enough stares to channel Bruce Wayne himself. And yet, carving through Gurugram’s underpasses —thankfully not waterlogged that time— in a menacing, all-black AMG was as close as I’ve come to experiencing true Batmobile vibes.

But perhaps I’m rushing into the finale too soon. Instead of giving away the conclusion in my opening lines, let me take a breath and build this up properly.

What makes it special?

The design is unmistakably AMG: a low-slung stance, that signature multi-slatted grille crowned with the Mercedes star, flared arches wrapped tightly around 20-inch alloys, and red brake calipers peeking through like flashes of intent. The sculpted bonnet with its power bulges and oversized intakes only add to its strong character.

What really works is the coupe silhouette—smooth, flowing, and finished with frameless doors that inject just the right dose of glamour. The short rear deck, accentuated by a lip spoiler, diffuser, and quad exhausts, completes a look that balances muscle with finesse.

But it’s in darker shades that the CLE 53 truly comes alive. Draped in black, it exudes a menacing, almost cinematic aura—like a modern-day Batmobile tailored for the streets. It’s bold, dramatic, and unapologetically AMG.

How about the interiors?

Step inside the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe and you’re instantly reminded of its C-Class roots, though the cabin has been elevated to feel distinctly more premium and performance-oriented. The dashboard features contrast stitching and a brushed metallic finish that lend a sporty edge, while the well-bolstered front sport seats strike the right balance between comfort and support.

Build quality is impeccable, with soft-touch surfaces, carbon-fibre accents on the dashboard and doors, and solid-feeling switchgear that speaks of Mercedes’ attention to detail. Despite the dark, all-black interior theme, space inside feels surprisingly generous. The electric sunroof adds some welcome airiness, though it’s worth noting that this is strictly a four-seater coupe.

As for equipment, the CLE 53 is loaded to the brim. You get a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display paired with an 11.9-inch portrait-style infotainment screen running the latest MBUX system. Connectivity is covered with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while audiophiles will appreciate the 17-speaker Burmester 3D surround system. Other highlights include wireless charging, heated and ventilated front seats, a head-up display, and more.

Performance numbers?

When it comes to performance, the numbers speak for themselves—450 hp, a 0–100 km/h sprint in just 4.2 seconds, and a top speed of 270 km/h. Powering all this is a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine, not a smaller four-cylinder. This one feels like a genuine sports car, with the heart to match its looks.

The motor combines a twin-scroll turbo with an electric compressor, the latter filling in at low revs before the turbo takes charge. Power delivery is smooth and immediate, stretching effortlessly from 1,500 rpm all the way to 6,500 rpm. It’s an engine that loves to rev, and paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox, it makes every drive engaging. The paddle shifters add another layer of connection, rewarding you with crisp shifts and even the occasional crackle and pop on downshifts.

Then there’s the sound. The quad exhausts give off a satisfying snarl when pushed hard, and activating the loud exhaust mode ups the volume a notch. Still, it doesn’t quite have the aggressive, neighborhood-waking growl that some enthusiasts might crave. For purists who want their sports car to shout as much as it sprints, that could be the only disappointment.

The CLE 53 doesn’t just look sharp—it drives that way too.

The CLE 53 doesn’t just look sharp—it drives that way too. Through tight bends, it feels remarkably nimble. A big reason for this composure is its clever rear-axle steering system. At lower speeds, the rear wheels subtly pivot in the opposite direction to the fronts—up to 2.5 degrees—to help the car rotate more eagerly into corners. Push past 100 km/h, and the system flips the script: the rear wheels now steer in the same direction as the fronts, albeit to a smaller degree, creating a stabilising effect that makes high-speed manoeuvres feel reassuringly planted.

The dark, demonic aura of the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 with its wings wide open, like it's preparing to lift off.

You never consciously notice the rear wheels moving, but you certainly experience the benefits—a tighter line in city corners and a sense of unshakable confidence when the speeds climb. It’s clever engineering that works quietly in the background, letting the car dance between agility and stability without breaking a sweat.

It’s got charisma, it’s got charm, and it has that elusive ingredient every true sports car needs: a soul.

The final word:

After all the performance stats, here’s the figure that matters the most: ₹1.35 crore ex-showroom. But remember, the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 isn’t your everyday sports car. It carries a dark, almost demonic aura beneath the hood, yet wears the skin of an angel that makes it impossible to look away. The CLE is special—out on the road, you simply can’t ignore it. It’s got charisma, it’s got charm, and it has that elusive ingredient every true sports car needs: a soul.

If anything, a louder exhaust note would have made the package feel complete. But why quibble? The only real complaint is not having a Batsuit to match. Maybe even a name etched on a skyscraper, because once you’ve experienced an AMG like this, you’re already halfway to feeling like Bruce Wayne himself. I know, so dramatic, but true!

Images: Arjan B Singh

