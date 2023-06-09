In pics: Kawasaki revives Eliminator cruiser with a new 450 cc engine
Kawasaki Eliminator uses a 451 cc liquid-cooled engine that is a reworked version of Ninja 400's engine.
Kawasaki has launched the Eliminator in the USA. It is different from the Eliminator that is sold in Japan.
The main difference between the two motorcycles is the engine. In Japan, the Eliminator is sold with a 399 cc engine whereas in the USA, the engine has a capacity of 451 cc.
The engine has received a longer 6.8 mm stroke which should improve low-end performance . It puts out 42 Nm of peak torque.
Moreover, the Eliminator also gets a bigger 5.8-litre airbox and larger 32 mm throttle bodies. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a slip and assist clutch.
The motorcycle uses an all-new chassis that is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and dual rear shock absorbers.
Braking duties are performed by disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is ABS on offer as well.
Kawasaki is offering two variants of the Eliminator in the USA. There is Standard and SE ABS.
The difference between the variants is of the features and cosmetic upgrades.
The SE gets exclusive colour schemes, a different seat, headlight cowl, fork boots and a waterproof USB C outlet.
The Eliminator is designed as a low-slung cruiser with a teardrop fuel tank.
