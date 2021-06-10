In pics: 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV makes debut 7 Photos . Updated: 10 Jun 2021, 09:03 AM IST HT Auto Desk Toyota has unveiled the latest generation of its iconic Land Cruiser SUV, also called the LC300 at a digital event held in UAE late last night.Compared to its predecessor, the LC200, the new Toyota Land Cruiser SUV is lighter, more powerful with more features. 1/72022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 breaks cover with improved off-road capabilities. Toyota has used the modular TNGA platform as a base for the new LC300 model. 2/7On the outside, the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 has exactly the same dimensions as the 200 model, which made its debut in 2007. It has a ground clearance of 230 mm, but keeps the same approach and departure angles. 3/7Toyota's added two new pieces of off-roading tech to improve performance. There's a Multi-Terrain Monitor, which displays obstacles at the front of the car so the driver can see them more easily. 4/7As far as the design is concerned, the new Land Cruiser is not too different from the earlier generation model. However, there are host of changes inside the cabin, which now appears more premium with newer features. 5/7Toyota has added a unique fingerprint identity verification technology in the new Land Cruiser SUV. 6/7The new Land Cruiser gets a 9-inch infotainment system, which can be upgraded to a 12.3-inch unit. The system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The SUV also offers wireless charging, a 360-degree camera and a head-up display. 7/7Another big change is under the hood of the new Land Cruiser. There will be no V8 engine here anymore. Instead, the off-road SUV will now get a twin-turbo V6 naturally aspirated engine.