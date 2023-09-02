In pics: 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift to launch on Sept 14th. Check it out
Tata Motors has added a new 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox to the petrol engine of the Nexon.
Tata Motors has unveiled the facelifted version of the Nexon in the Indian market. The compact SUV has gone through some significant changes to the exterior as well as the interior. There are a few additions to the mechanicals of the Nexon as well. Apart from this, the Nexon now also comes with a few segment-first features.
Tata Nexon was already a pretty safe car as it scored 5 stars in Global NCAP crash test. The new Nexon comes with standard safety features like 6 Airbags, features 3 point seatbelts for all occupants, ISOFIX restraints and Electronic stability program. There are also other features on offer such as emergency (E-Call) and breakdown call (B-Call) assist.
The interior has been revised quite a lot. The centre console is new and so is the steering wheel which now comes with illuminated Tata logo. It now comes with height adjustable driver as well as co-driver seat, 10.25 inch instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system and much more.
The controls for climate control are hidden until they are needed. The gear selector is also new and looks more modern than the previous one. There is also a wireless charger and driving modes that can be changed via a rotary dial.
The digital instrument console is configurable and the driver can even get a full screen map. The instrument console does shows all the information that the drvier might need. It can be controlled via the buttons placed on the new steering wheel.
Tata Nexon will also come with h leatherette ventilated seats, height adjustable driver and co-driver seat, air purifier, rear AC vents, Xpress cool, fully automatic temperature control through touch panel, driver one shot up/down power window and much more.
Powering the Nexon is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 118 bhp and 170 Nm. The 1.5-litre diesl engine produces 113 bhp and 260 Nm. Tata has added a new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission to the petrol engine
Tata is also offering a 360-degree parking camera with the Nexon which should make parking in tight spots quite easy. There is also blind view monitoring, Front parking sensors, Auto Dimming IRVM, Tyre pressure monitoring system, front fog lamp with cornering function and rear view camera.
First Published Date: 02 Sep 2023, 15:35 PM IST
