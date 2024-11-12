Review in pics: The Maruti Suzuki Dzire puts on a new face for 2025
- The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets revamped with bold updates that bring in a new look, a new engine, and more features.
The fourth generation of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has launched in India and it finally gets its own identity with a revamped design. We got to take the 2024 Dzire for a drive around Goa to answer whether it has what it takes to revive a dying segment of compact sedans.
The Dzire has always looked like an extension of the Swift but that changes now with an all-new seven-slat grille with a chrome strip up front and an updated bumper. The car gets a new set of headlamps with LED DRLs that integrate into the chrome strip.
The bumper units have been updated all around and the rear end features new Y-shaped LED taillights that come as standard. There is a boot lid spoiler and a shark fin antenna and the boot gets neatly integrated into the C-pillar.
The roofline has been newly shaped and the car rides on new 15-inch 8-spoke alloy wheels with 185/65 R15 tyres. The lower-spec variants get steel wheels.
The cabin remains a familiar place with the dash retaining the same layered design as before. The centre console brings two cupholders and a wireless charger. There is a 12V socket and a USB port for front occupants but the car ends up missing out on a front armrest.
Maruti Suzuki has given the dash a faux wood finish and cream and beige elements. The highlight here is the new nine-inch infotainment display that is complete with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is no HUD and the driver is limited to an analogue cluster with an MID screen in between the gauges.
Rear occupants receive a decent amount of knee room and headroom although the thigh support could have been improved. Creature comforts include automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a rear centre armrest with cupholders, two USB ports. The 2024 Dzire adds an electric sunroof, which is a segment-first feature.
The cargo space offered in the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire stands at 372 litres. For comparison, the space offered in the outgoing model is 378 litres.
The 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire features the new Z-series 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol unit that makes 80 bhp and 111 Nm of torque. The spirited character of the car has been lost in favour of better efficiency. The new engine is not big on building speed and groans while accelerating.
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
The prices of the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be announced on November 11, 2024, while pre-launch bookings are already underway at a token amount of ₹11,000.
The five-speed manual has short throws but feels rubbery while the five-speed AMT gets the job done with very few head jerks. The suspension setup has been noticeably improved with better bump absorbtion and more controlled body rolls.
First Published Date: 12 Nov 2024, 11:59 AM IST
