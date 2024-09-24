Review in pics, Mercedes EQS SUV: Five-star luxury machine turns sustainable

3/12

Do not expect the mammoth road presence of the GLS. That is because while the EQS SUV is only marginally smaller on many counts, it is far more aerodynamic to help its range credentials. It may not have the bulk but does sport a handsome face that is proportioned to impress. The contour lines on the hood add a bit of extra character to the visual appeal of the EV. An AMG-spec closed radiator grille and some chrome additions to the lower half also look good.