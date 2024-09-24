Review in pics, Mercedes EQS SUV: Five-star luxury machine turns sustainable
Have big bucks and an even bigger concern for the planet? How about an all-electric, zero-emission Mercedes EQS SUV that runs on battery power but off
...
The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has a tough ask ahead of it - how to offer a very high level of luxury in the cabin, drive confident and still be free from emissions. As the German manufacturer continues its transition into an electric future, this particular model has the weight of incorporating everything Mercedes has been lauded for with everything Mercedes wants to be lauded for in the future. Does it work?
As a flagship all-electric SUV from Mercedes-Benz, the EQS SUV will be locally assembled in India. This is interesting because India is the only market in the world - outside of the US - where this model will be locally produced. But what do all of these mean for you if you have been looking at going green without compromising on opulence?
Do not expect the mammoth road presence of the GLS. That is because while the EQS SUV is only marginally smaller on many counts, it is far more aerodynamic to help its range credentials. It may not have the bulk but does sport a handsome face that is proportioned to impress. The contour lines on the hood add a bit of extra character to the visual appeal of the EV. An AMG-spec closed radiator grille and some chrome additions to the lower half also look good.
The large dimensions of the EQS SUV is best judged from its side profile. Do not miss the charging flap located in the side rear section of the vehicle.
The Mercedes EQS SUV gets a clean rear profile with the tri-star logo, EQS 580 lettering and 4MATIC badge placed neatly here.
Inside the cabin is where Mercedes has gone above and beyond. Here is a closer look at the dashboard layout inside the Mercedes EQS SUV. A triple-screen unit may feel a bit too overwhelming but as a flagship, this model has to show off a bit, right? There are two upholstery colour options and the fit and finish of everything inside is extremely precise, very premium.
If you are buying the EQS SUV, chances are you would mostly spend time on the seats in the middle. And here is where Mercedes has devoted most of its focus and attention. Two 11.6-inch entertainment screens and a seven-inch tablet on the central armrest are just some of the key highlights here. There is also a 15-speaker Burmester sound system, panoramic sunroof, heating function, ambient lighting and a whole lot more. But while the front two seats get massage function, this is missing from the second-row seats.
The last-row seats inside the EQS SUV are too generic in comparison to anywhere else inside the cabin. While space and comfort are lacking, even getting in and out is a task.
The cargo area, thankfully, is decently big with all three rows of seats up. Split-fold the third-row seats to open up even more space.
At the core of the Mercedes EQS SUV is a 122 kWh battery pack that allows it to brag about a range of more than 800 kilometres. While a lot of factors impact the actual range of any EV, this is a seriously impressive number to start off with.
With 858 Nm of torque, the EQS SUV is an enormously capable machine on the move. The response to throttle inputs is phenomenal regardless of which drive mode is engaged while the stability at high speeds is mighty impressive as well.
Notice the front and rear wheels turning in opposite directions? This is the rear-wheel steering system which allows the EQS SUV to take tight turns and corners more effectively. And this is what makes it a nifty machine within city limits too. That and the fact that the air suspensions make driving on poorly-maintained roads effortless.
First Published Date: 24 Sep 2024, 10:59 AM IST
