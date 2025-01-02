In pics: Key expectations for the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara that you should know of
- This marks the first time that the largest carmaker in India forays into the electric vehicle space.
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will make its debut in India at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in its full production form. This is the largest Indian automaker's first all-electric vehicle, and it was unveiled as the eVX concept at the 2023 Auto Expo.
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is going to debut with multiple battery pack options, FWD and AWD variants, and it will be built on a new platform design for EVs.
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is built on a newly engineered platform called the HEARTECT-e, claimed to be designed specifically for battery electric vehicles.
The e Vitara will be sold globally with two battery pack options and the car is expected to cover 400 km on a single charge. Suzuki has stated that the engine includes a highly efficient eAxle, which combines the motor and inverter with the lithium iron-phosphate batteries.
The 49 kWh battery is only available in the 2WD variant and is expected to deliver 142 bhp and 189 Nm of torque. The 61 kWh battery produces 172 bhp and 189 Nm of torque in the 2WD model. The 4WD produces 300 Nm of torque.
On the European-spec model, the 49 kWh version will only come with front-wheel drive system while the 61 kWh version will come with both front-wheel drive and four-wheel drive system.
The e Vitara is projected to feature off-road capabilities thanks to an electric 4WD system, known as the ALLGRIP-e. This features two eAxles in the front and back for precise control. The 4WD system also incorporates a Trail Mode.
The e Vitara will be manufactured at the Suzuki facility located in Gujarat, India. It is the production-based version of the eVX. There will also be a rebadged version of this car sold under Toyota.
First Published Date: 02 Jan 2025, 17:16 PM IST
