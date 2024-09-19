Lotus Theory 1 previews 986 bhp electric supercar with wild doors & centre seat
Lotus Theory 1 is an all-electric supercar concept powered by a 70-kWh battery pack and all-wheel drive, promising 986 bhp peak power and 402 kilometr
...
Lotus Theory 1 is the latest entrant in the world of supercars, in a concept form albeit. The all-electric supercar concept comes previewing a futuristic sporty EV with an insane design philosophy at exterior and inside the cabin. Lotus has major plans for its all-electric future and the Theory 1 concept derived electric supercar will play a key role in that strategy.
The Lotus Theory 1 comes previewing the sportscar manufacturer's future design language. Claims to have been inspired by the Esprit, the Theory 1 gets sharp wedge profile leading to a defined nose blade with thin boomerang-shaped headlights. It gets a cab-forward shape that calls back to the Esprit's mid-engine design, but the rear end is totally different, with ultra-thin taillights, a chunky deployable spoiler, and a huge diffuser.
The coolest bit of the Lotus Theory 1 are the doors, which open by swinging backward and up, sort of like the reverse of Koenigsegg's dihedral synchro-helix doors. No wonder, these insanely designed doors give the Lotus electric supercar concept a unique look.
Lotus Theory 1 gets a carbon tub with three seats: A centrally located seat for the driver, and a seat on either side for passengers, not unlike the seating configuration in the McLaren F1. The interior comes equipped with a head-up display and screens next to each A pillar in place of side mirrors. There are inflatable pods embedded into the fabric of the seats, doors, and steering wheel used to massage occupants and deliver haptic feedback to the driver.
The a two-door sports coupe draws energy from a 70 kWh battery pack, which provides juice to churn out 986 bhp peak power. Lotus claims that weighing about 1687 kg and powered by an all-wheel drive (AWD) system, the Theory 1 is capable of running 402 kilometres on a single charge. Also, the electric supercar concept is claimed to be capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 2.5 seconds at a top speed of 322 kmph.
Lotus has not said if the Theory 1 will enter production or not. Also, if it enters production, the timeline is not clear as well. However, if Lotus decides to make this car a reality, then the production version of Theory 1 could become a unique sportscar.
First Published Date: 19 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM IST
