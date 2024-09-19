Lotus Theory 1 previews 986 bhp electric supercar with wild doors & centre seat

4/6

Lotus Theory 1 gets a carbon tub with three seats: A centrally located seat for the driver, and a seat on either side for passengers, not unlike the seating configuration in the McLaren F1. The interior comes equipped with a head-up display and screens next to each A pillar in place of side mirrors. There are inflatable pods embedded into the fabric of the seats, doors, and steering wheel used to massage occupants and deliver haptic feedback to the driver.