In pics: Toyota Urban Cruiser EV unveiled with 2 battery pack options
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will be sold with two battery pack options. There will be a 49 kWh unit and 61 kWh units.
Toyota has unveiled the Urban Cruiser EV. It will share its underpinnings with the Suzuki e Vitara which was also revealed quite recently.
It uses a dedicated electric platform so the floor consists of the battery pack whereas the wheels are placed in the corners.
Because of this platform, there should be ample amount of cabin space and there is no central tunnel which helps in opening up legroom and foot space for the occupant that is sitting in the middle of the rear seats.
The cabin of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is identical to the e Vitara complete with the two-spoke steering wheel, dashboard layout and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
There’s also a 10.1-inch digital instrument console. Other features include an electronic parking brake, auto hold, auto climate control, wireless charging, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a JBL sound system, and a sunroof.
The electric SUV will also come with a 360-degree camera and an ADAS suite of safety features comprising adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, lane-departure alert, and lane-keeping assist. Expect to see six airbags as standard on the upcoming offering.
The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV measures 4,285 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, and 1,640 mm in height.
Toyota says the model will get lithium-iron phosphate technology for the batteries with 49 kWh and 61 kWh options available.
Because of the dimensions, the Toyota-badged model slightly larger than the e Vitara, while the wheelbase measures the same at 2,700 mm.
The 49 kWh Urban Cruiser will be offered in the front-wheel drive (FWD) guise with 142 bhp and 189 Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the 61 kWh variant will get the FWD version with 172 bhp and 189 Nm. There will also be an all-wheel drive version on the latter with 181 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque.
Toyota will equip the AWD variants with Trail Mode, which detects and brakes a spinning vehicle while directing drive torque to the opposite wheel. The FWD versions will get a snow mode to help reduce wheel slip on snow-covered roads.
First Published Date: 13 Dec 2024, 14:10 PM IST
