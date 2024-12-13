HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: Toyota Urban Cruiser Ev Unveiled With 2 Battery Pack Options

In pics: Toyota Urban Cruiser EV unveiled with 2 battery pack options

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Dec 2024, 14:10 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will be sold with two battery pack options. There will be a 49 kWh unit and 61 kWh units. 
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
1/11
Toyota has unveiled the Urban Cruiser EV. It will share its underpinnings with the Suzuki e Vitara which was also revealed quite recently. 
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
Toyota has unveiled the Urban Cruiser EV. It will share its underpinnings with the Suzuki e Vitara which was also revealed quite recently. 
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
2/11
It uses a dedicated electric platform so the floor consists of the battery pack whereas the wheels are placed in the corners.
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
It uses a dedicated electric platform so the floor consists of the battery pack whereas the wheels are placed in the corners.
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
3/11
Because of this platform, there should be ample amount of cabin space and there is no central tunnel which helps in opening up legroom and foot space for the occupant that is sitting in the middle of the rear seats. 
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
Because of this platform, there should be ample amount of cabin space and there is no central tunnel which helps in opening up legroom and foot space for the occupant that is sitting in the middle of the rear seats. 

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.74 - 13.04 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Engine Icon1490 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.14 - 19.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Land Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Land Cruiser
Engine Icon3346 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 2.10 Cr
Compare
Toyota Land Cruiser 250 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Land Cruiser 250
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki E Vitara (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
BatteryCapacity Icon60 kWh Range Icon550 Km
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Engine Icon1490 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.99 - 20.62 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
4/11
The cabin of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is identical to the e Vitara complete with the two-spoke steering wheel, dashboard layout and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. 
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
The cabin of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is identical to the e Vitara complete with the two-spoke steering wheel, dashboard layout and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. 
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
5/11
There’s also a 10.1-inch digital instrument console. Other features include an electronic parking brake, auto hold, auto climate control, wireless charging, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a JBL sound system, and a sunroof. 
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
There’s also a 10.1-inch digital instrument console. Other features include an electronic parking brake, auto hold, auto climate control, wireless charging, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a JBL sound system, and a sunroof. 
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
6/11
 The electric SUV will also come with a 360-degree camera and an ADAS suite of safety features comprising adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, lane-departure alert, and lane-keeping assist. Expect to see six airbags as standard on the upcoming offering.
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
 The electric SUV will also come with a 360-degree camera and an ADAS suite of safety features comprising adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, lane-departure alert, and lane-keeping assist. Expect to see six airbags as standard on the upcoming offering.
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
7/11
The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV measures 4,285 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, and 1,640 mm in height.
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV measures 4,285 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, and 1,640 mm in height.
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
8/11
Toyota says the model will get lithium-iron phosphate technology for the batteries with 49 kWh and 61 kWh options available. 
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
Toyota says the model will get lithium-iron phosphate technology for the batteries with 49 kWh and 61 kWh options available. 
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
9/11
Because of the dimensions, the Toyota-badged model slightly larger than the e Vitara, while the wheelbase measures the same at 2,700 mm.
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
Because of the dimensions, the Toyota-badged model slightly larger than the e Vitara, while the wheelbase measures the same at 2,700 mm.
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
10/11
The 49 kWh Urban Cruiser will be offered in the front-wheel drive (FWD) guise with 142 bhp and 189 Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the 61 kWh variant will get the FWD version with 172 bhp and 189 Nm. There will also be an all-wheel drive version on the latter with 181 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque.
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
The 49 kWh Urban Cruiser will be offered in the front-wheel drive (FWD) guise with 142 bhp and 189 Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the 61 kWh variant will get the FWD version with 172 bhp and 189 Nm. There will also be an all-wheel drive version on the latter with 181 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque.
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
11/11
Toyota will equip the AWD variants with Trail Mode, which detects and brakes a spinning vehicle while directing drive torque to the opposite wheel. The FWD versions will get a snow mode to help reduce wheel slip on snow-covered roads.
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
Toyota will equip the AWD variants with Trail Mode, which detects and brakes a spinning vehicle while directing drive torque to the opposite wheel. The FWD versions will get a snow mode to help reduce wheel slip on snow-covered roads.
First Published Date: 13 Dec 2024, 14:10 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Toyota India Urban Cruiser Suzuki e Vitara Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.