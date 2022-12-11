HT Auto
In pics: Top 5 motorcycles at India Bike Week 2022

Here are the 5 top motorcycles that gathered the most attention at the India Bike Week 2022 that was held in Goa. 
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Dec 2022, 12:43 PM
Auto Engina unveiled its custom Himalayan 822. The motorcycle uses custom built engine with two 411 cc cylinders from the Himalayan. 
BMW S 1000 RR has been launched in India. It comes with cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades. The engine now puts out 207 bhp and 113 Nm.
The 1290 Super Duke R is the flagship naked motorcycle of KTM. The engine belts out 177 hp and 140 Nm. The motorcycle weighs just 189 kgs.
The 890 Adventure R is a middle weight adventure motorcycle from KTM. The engine puts out 103 bhp and 100 Nm. 
First Published Date: 11 Dec 2022, 12:43 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Himalayan 822 Custom Motorcycles Modified Motorcycles BMW S 1000 RR Sports bike India Bike Week KTM India KTM 1290 Super Duke R 890 Adventure R Adventure Tourer Harley Davidson Nighster
