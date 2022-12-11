In pics: Top 5 motorcycles at India Bike Week 2022
Here are the 5 top motorcycles that gathered the most attention at the India Bike Week 2022 that was held in Goa.
Auto Engina unveiled its custom Himalayan 822. The motorcycle uses custom built engine with two 411 cc cylinders from the Himalayan.
BMW S 1000 RR has been launched in India. It comes with cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades. The engine now puts out 207 bhp and 113 Nm.
The 1290 Super Duke R is the flagship naked motorcycle of KTM. The engine belts out 177 hp and 140 Nm. The motorcycle weighs just 189 kgs.
The 890 Adventure R is a middle weight adventure motorcycle from KTM. The engine puts out 103 bhp and 100 Nm.
Similar BikesFind more Bikes
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
648 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
Harley Davidson Nightster is already launched in the Indian market. It uses a downsized version of new Revolution Max engine. The engine belts out 89 bhp and 95 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.
First Published Date: 11 Dec 2022, 12:43 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Himalayan 822 Custom Motorcycles Modified Motorcycles BMW S 1000 RR Sports bike India Bike Week KTM India KTM 1290 Super Duke R 890 Adventure R Adventure Tourer Harley Davidson Nighster
Recommended for youView all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS