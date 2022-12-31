HT Auto
In Pics: This Custom Chopper Is A Harley Davidson Street 750 Underneath

In pics: This custom chopper is a Harley-Davidson Street 750 underneath

Harley Davidson Street 750: The motorcycle is custom-made by Maratha Motorcycles. The motorcycle has a custom fuel tank that has see-through design which stands out.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Dec 2022, 10:51 AM
Maratha Motorcycles modified a Harley Davidson Street 750 into a chopper. It gets several different custom parts that were made in-house. Maratha Motorcycles calls this built ‘Blaze’.
Maratha Motorcycles modified a Harley Davidson Street 750 into a chopper. It gets several different custom parts that were made in-house. Maratha Motorcycles calls this built 'Blaze'.
Maratha Motorcycles modified a Harley Davidson Street 750 into a chopper. It gets several different custom parts that were made in-house. Maratha Motorcycles calls this built ‘Blaze’.
Maratha Motorcycles modified a Harley Davidson Street 750 into a chopper. It gets several different custom parts that were made in-house. Maratha Motorcycles calls this built ‘Blaze’.
Up-front, there is an LED headlamp, a raised handlebar, long forks and twisted design on the suspension. The twisted design is carried forwarded to handlebar and foot pegs.
Up-front, there is an LED headlamp, a raised handlebar, long forks and twisted design on the suspension. The twisted design is carried forwarded to handlebar and foot pegs.
Up-front, there is an LED headlamp, a raised handlebar, long forks and twisted design on the suspension. The twisted design is carried forwarded to handlebar and foot pegs.
Up-front, there is an LED headlamp, a raised handlebar, long forks and twisted design on the suspension. The twisted design is carried forwarded to handlebar and foot pegs.
At the rear, there is a Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 which measures 200 mm in width. The motorcycle also gets custom one-sided swingarm.
At the rear, there is a Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 which measures 200 mm in width. The motorcycle also gets custom one-sided swingarm.
At the rear, there is a Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 which measures 200 mm in width. The motorcycle also gets custom one-sided swingarm.
At the rear, there is a Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 which measures 200 mm in width. The motorcycle also gets custom one-sided swingarm.

The fuel tank has a unique see-through window and creases. The creases are carried forwarded onto the rear fender as well. 
The fuel tank has a unique see-through window and creases. The creases are carried forwarded onto the rear fender as well. 
The fuel tank has a unique see-through window and creases. The creases are carried forwarded onto the rear fender as well. 
The fuel tank has a unique see-through window and creases. The creases are carried forwarded onto the rear fender as well. 
The motorcycle gets several custom parts such as a wide ape hanger handlebar with bar-end mirrors and turn indicators, hand grips, levers, foot pegs, exhaust, hand-stitched single-seat and vertical engine belly guard. 
The motorcycle gets several custom parts such as a wide ape hanger handlebar with bar-end mirrors and turn indicators, hand grips, levers, foot pegs, exhaust, hand-stitched single-seat and vertical engine belly guard. 
The motorcycle gets several custom parts such as a wide ape hanger handlebar with bar-end mirrors and turn indicators, hand grips, levers, foot pegs, exhaust, hand-stitched single-seat and vertical engine belly guard. 
The motorcycle gets several custom parts such as a wide ape hanger handlebar with bar-end mirrors and turn indicators, hand grips, levers, foot pegs, exhaust, hand-stitched single-seat and vertical engine belly guard. 
The chassis of the motorcycle is custom built which includes a Softail. In the front, there is a custom springer suspension and at the rear, there is a monoshock.
The chassis of the motorcycle is custom built which includes a Softail. In the front, there is a custom springer suspension and at the rear, there is a monoshock.
The chassis of the motorcycle is custom built which includes a Softail. In the front, there is a custom springer suspension and at the rear, there is a monoshock.
The chassis of the motorcycle is custom built which includes a Softail. In the front, there is a custom springer suspension and at the rear, there is a monoshock.
First Published Date: 31 Dec 2022, 10:51 AM IST
