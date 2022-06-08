In pics: Nearly hundred vehicles charred in fire at EV parking in Delhi
The Director of Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg, has said that the fire at the Delhi EV parking broke out at around 5 am on Wednesday.
A major fire broke out at an electric vehicle parking station at the Main Tikona Part near the Jamia Nagar Metro Station in Delhi on Wednesday, June 8, damaging hundreds of vehicles, including EVs.
At least 80 electric rickshaws along with 10 cars and a two-wheeler were completely charred in the incident, ANI reported. No one has been injured in the incident as of now.
According to the Delhi Fire Service, the reason behind the fire has not been ascertained yet. Prima facie, it is believed that a short circuit may have caused the fire.
The Delhi Fire Service had put at least 11 fire tenders to tackle the flame that engulfed the area which was later brought under control.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
The Delhi Fire Service said that some vehicles were burnt beyond recognition, in the fire.
First Published Date: 08 Jun 2022, 11:50 AM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS