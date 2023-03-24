In pics: Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance has top speed of 315 kmph
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is powered by a plug-in hybrid 4.0-litre V8 that now generates 843 hp and 1,470 Nm. It has a top speed of 316 kmph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds.
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the most powerful AMG ever. It will go on sale in the Indian market as well.
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 that has been twin-turbocharged along with an electric motor.
The total power output from the engine is of 843 hp and the peak torque output is rated at 1,400 Nm. The power and torque are transferred to all the four wheels using the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system.
Similar Products
Find more Cars
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.85 kmpl
₹2.6 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 14.8 kmpl
₹2.1 - 2.16 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.52 kmpl
₹2.15 - 2.18 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.5 kmpl
₹2.43 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
The battery pack of the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is specifically designed for fast power delivery and draw.
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance can hit 0-100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds and 200 kmph in under 10 seconds. The top speed of Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is 316 kmph which is electronically limited.
Being a plug-in hybrid, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance has an electric-only range of 12 kilometeres.
The MBUX multimedia system had to be updated so that it can show AMG hybrid-specific displays and functions. It can now show electric range, the power consumption, the output and torque of the electric motor and the temperatures of the battery and electric motor.
The electric motor is positioned at the rear axles. It produces 204 hp and is mated to a two-speed gearbox that shifts electronically. There is also an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential on offer.
The high-performance version comes with AMG Performance steering wheel as standard. It has a twin-spoke design.
There are seven driving modes on offer. They are Electric, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Slippery, Individual and Race.
In Electric drive mode, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance can hit 130 kmph and at 140 kmph an electric actuator engages second gear.
First Published Date: 24 Mar 2023, 12:53 PM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now