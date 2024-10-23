In pics: Mercedes-AMG G 63 gets advanced hybrid technology with V8 engine
- Mercedes-AMG G 63 is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine that gets mild hybrid technology.
Mercedes-AMG G 63 has been launched in the Indian market at ₹3.60 crore ex-showroom before any options.
The first batch of 120+ units has already been reserved. Now, Mercedes-Benz has opened bookings for deliveries that will take place in Q3 2025.
Powering the 2025 G 63 is a 4.0-litre V8 that has been handcrafted. It puts out 576 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 850 Nm. It also gets a 20 bhp of extra boost through the mild hybrid technology.
The gearbox on duty is a 9-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and 4x4 drivetrain on offer. There are also paddle shifters on offer in case the driver wants to take manual control.
Mercedes also offers Race Start which is essentially launch control. While using this functionality, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds.
The AMG G 63 comes with a massive 229 mm of ground clearance along with a water wading depth of 700 mm. The approach angle is 31 degrees while it can still stay stable at an incline of 35 degrees.
Mercedes has made a few design changes to the G 63. It now comes with vertical slats for the grille just like the AMG cars. The radiator grille is finished in dark chrome and there are new colour choices on offer as well. The alloy wheels on the size now measure up to 22 inches.
There is also a new keyless entry feature on offer which is a first for the G-Class. The SUV is also updated with MBUX touchscreen infotainment system which now supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It comes connected to an 18-speaker 760 Burmester sound system.
The cupholders are now temperature controlled and there is also a wireless charger for mobiles. In addition to standard colours, the updated AMG G 63 gets as 31 unique MANUFAKTUR upholstery options and 29 MANUFAKTUR paint options.
Mercedes-Benz is offering AMG Performance Package as standard so the AMG G 63 can hit a top speed of 240 kmph.
First Published Date: 23 Oct 2024, 16:34 PM IST
