In pics: Mercedes-AMG 63 S E Performance is the most powerful AMG ever
Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance is powered by a plug-in hybrid V8 that has been twin-turbocharged. The electronically limited top speed stands at 316 kmph with 0-100 kmph comes up in just 2.9 seconds.
Mercedes-AMG has launched the most powerful AMG In the Indian market. It is the AMG GT 63 S E Performance and costs ₹3.3 crore ex-showroom.
The vehicle gets more aggressive bumpers, alloy wheels and a new exhaust system.
The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance draws power from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that now gets assistance from an electric motor.
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.62 kmpl
₹2.95 Cr**Ex-showroom price
The engine alone puts out 630 bhp and a peak torque output of 900 Nm. Then there is the electric motor that is capable of producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm.
Being a plug-in hybrid, the charging port is placed below the rear right tail lamp. The AMG GT 63 S E Performance can drive for 13 km on electric power alone.
The total power output stands at 831 bhp and 1,470 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 9-speed unti that transfers the power to all the four wheels using 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system.
There is also an electronically controlled limited-slip differential placed on the rear axle.
The AMG GT 63 S E Performance comes with seven drive modes. There are Slippery, Individual, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Electric, and Race.
The owner can also toggle the sound between ‘balanced’ and ‘powerful’ using the sound buttons in the central console or on the steering wheel. Speaking of steering wheel, several controls of the vehicle are placed on it.
Lewis Hamilton will be handing over the keys to the owners of the AMG GT 63 S E Performance.
First Published Date: 12 Apr 2023, 13:26 PM IST
