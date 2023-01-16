HT Auto
In pics: Maruti Suzuki eVX electric car concept set for reality in 2025

Maruti Suzuki eVX is the concept vehicle on which the company will base its first-ever all-electric car.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jan 2023, 11:16 AM
Maruti Suzuki eVX has been showcased to the world and it will be the foundation on which future EVs from the company will be based on.
Maruti Suzuki eVX has been showcased to the world and it will be the foundation on which future EVs from the company will be based on.
Maruti Suzuki eVX has been showcased to the world and it will be the foundation on which future EVs from the company will be based on.
Maruti Suzuki eVX has been showcased to the world and it will be the foundation on which future EVs from the company will be based on.
Based on an entirely new platform, the eVX offers a generous glimpse into the world of Maruti Suzuki EVs.
Based on an entirely new platform, the eVX offers a generous glimpse into the world of Maruti Suzuki EVs.
Based on an entirely new platform, the eVX offers a generous glimpse into the world of Maruti Suzuki EVs.
Based on an entirely new platform, the eVX offers a generous glimpse into the world of Maruti Suzuki EVs.
The Maruti eVX gets a 60 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 550 kms.
The Maruti eVX gets a 60 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 550 kms.
The Maruti eVX gets a 60 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 550 kms.
The Maruti eVX gets a 60 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 550 kms.

While it is still a concept, expect many of its design highlights to be incorporated into the production version.
While it is still a concept, expect many of its design highlights to be incorporated into the production version.
While it is still a concept, expect many of its design highlights to be incorporated into the production version.
While it is still a concept, expect many of its design highlights to be incorporated into the production version.
Maruti Suzuki plans to bring out the production version of eVX into the country in 2025.
Maruti Suzuki plans to bring out the production version of eVX into the country in 2025.
Maruti Suzuki plans to bring out the production version of eVX into the country in 2025.
Maruti Suzuki plans to bring out the production version of eVX into the country in 2025.
Maruti is also betting on SUV body shape. The eVX measures 4,300 mm in length, is 1,800 mm wide and stands 1,600 mm tall.
Maruti is also betting on SUV body shape. The eVX measures 4,300 mm in length, is 1,800 mm wide and stands 1,600 mm tall.
Maruti is also betting on SUV body shape. The eVX measures 4,300 mm in length, is 1,800 mm wide and stands 1,600 mm tall.
Maruti is also betting on SUV body shape. The eVX measures 4,300 mm in length, is 1,800 mm wide and stands 1,600 mm tall.
First Published Date: 16 Jan 2023, 11:16 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki eVX eVX EV Electric vehicle Electric car Maruti Suzuki
