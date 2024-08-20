In pics: Lamborghini Temerario with top speed of 343 kmph revealed

10/10

The newly-developed steering wheel with optional carbon elements takes inspiration from the racing world, and allows the driver to control the main driving functions. On the left-hand side of the steering wheel is the red-crowned rotor, which is used to select driving modes. Below this are buttons for the lift function to raise the vehicle; the 'race start' button; and between them the switches for the indicators. The driver can operate Launch Control with a simple touch of a button.