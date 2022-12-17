In pics: KTM 1290 Super Adventure S ADV has been updated for 2023
The 1290 Super Adventure S has been unveiled globally. It gets two new paint schemes. There are no mechanical changes to the motorcycle.
KTM has unveiled the 2023 1290 Adventure S globally. It will go on sale in January 2023.
The 1290 Super Adventure S will not be launched in India. This is because the manufacturer does not offer any middle-weight motorcycle in the Indian market.
1290 Super Adventure S is now offered in two new paint schemes - Orange with Black and Orange with Grey.
1290 Super Adventure S retains its styling elements and engine,
The V-Twin engine produces 158 bhp of max power and 138 Nm of peak torque.
The rider can get a bi-directional quick-shifter with the 1290 Super Adventure S.
The 1290 Super Adventure S now comes with Adaptive Cruise Control as standard.
The 1390 Super Adventure S gets KTMConnect App.
The 1290 Super Adventure S now also gets Turn-by-Turn+ guidance and waypoints markers.
KTM also offer riding modes with the 1290 Super Adventure S.
First Published Date: 17 Dec 2022, 13:00 PM IST
