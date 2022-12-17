HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Ktm 1290 Super Adventure S Adv Has Been Updated For 2023

In pics: KTM 1290 Super Adventure S ADV has been updated for 2023

The 1290 Super Adventure S has been unveiled globally. It gets two new paint schemes. There are no mechanical changes to the motorcycle. 
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Dec 2022, 13:00 PM
KTM has unveiled the 2023 1290 Adventure S globally. It will go on sale in January 2023.
KTM has unveiled the 2023 1290 Adventure S globally. It will go on sale in January 2023.
The 1290 Super Adventure S will not be launched in India. This is because the manufacturer does not offer any middle-weight motorcycle in the Indian market. 
The 1290 Super Adventure S will not be launched in India. This is because the manufacturer does not offer any middle-weight motorcycle in the Indian market. 
1290 Super Adventure S is now offered in two new paint schemes - Orange with Black and Orange with Grey.
1290 Super Adventure S is now offered in two new paint schemes - Orange with Black and Orange with Grey.
1290 Super Adventure S retains its styling elements and engine, 
1290 Super Adventure S retains its styling elements and engine, 
The V-Twin engine produces 158 bhp of max power and 138 Nm of peak torque. 
The V-Twin engine produces 158 bhp of max power and 138 Nm of peak torque. 
The rider can get a bi-directional quick-shifter with the 1290 Super Adventure S. 
The rider can get a bi-directional quick-shifter with the 1290 Super Adventure S. 
The 1290 Super Adventure S now comes with Adaptive Cruise Control as standard.
The 1290 Super Adventure S now comes with Adaptive Cruise Control as standard.
The 1390 Super Adventure S gets KTMConnect App.
The 1390 Super Adventure S gets KTMConnect App.
The 1290 Super Adventure S now also gets Turn-by-Turn+ guidance and waypoints markers. 
The 1290 Super Adventure S now also gets Turn-by-Turn+ guidance and waypoints markers. 
KTM also offer riding modes with the 1290 Super Adventure S. 
KTM also offer riding modes with the 1290 Super Adventure S. 
First Published Date: 17 Dec 2022, 13:00 PM IST
