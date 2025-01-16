HT Auto
HT Auto
In Pics: Hyundai Creta Ev Charges Down Indian Roads

In pics: Hyundai Creta EV charges down Indian roads

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jan 2025, 11:11 AM
  • Creta has been a runaway hit in India but can the Creta EV also script a success story?
Hyundai Creta EV has arrived and it is making some very tall promises in a still-small Indian electric battlefield. While Hyundai has offered Ioniq 5 and Kona here so far, the Creta EV is the company's first foray into the mass-market EV space. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Hyundai Creta EV has arrived and it is making some very tall promises in a still-small Indian electric battlefield. While Hyundai has offered Ioniq 5 and Kona here so far, the Creta EV is the company's first foray into the mass-market EV space.
Offered with two battery pack options, the best claimed range of Hyundai Creta EV is around 470 kms per charge. The charging flap is located on the face of the model which shares its lighting with Creta but has a closed grille and adaptive air flaps towards the bottom.
Offered with two battery pack options, the best claimed range of Hyundai Creta EV is around 470 kms per charge. The charging flap is located on the face of the model which shares its lighting with Creta but has a closed grille and adaptive air flaps towards the bottom.
The dimensions of Creta EV is the same as that of its engine-powered twin but the SUV gets aero alloys and low rolling resistance tyres.
The dimensions of Creta EV is the same as that of its engine-powered twin but the SUV gets aero alloys and low rolling resistance tyres.

Apart from the bumper towards the bottom and ‘electric’ badge, there is not much to differentiate Creta EV from Creta. But then again, it comes in this EV exclusive Blue colour and there are 10 hues to choose from, including matte options.
Apart from the bumper towards the bottom and ‘electric’ badge, there is not much to differentiate Creta EV from Creta. But then again, it comes in this EV exclusive Blue colour and there are 10 hues to choose from, including matte options.
On the inside, the screen system has been carried in and so has the overall dashboard layout and colour scheme. What is new is a special steering with four dots - H in Morse Code, and a floating center console. There is wireless phone charger and a unique driver-only AC mode for solo drives.
On the inside, the screen system has been carried in and so has the overall dashboard layout and colour scheme. What is new is a special steering with four dots - H in Morse Code, and a floating center console. There is wireless phone charger and a unique driver-only AC mode for solo drives.
The center console has two cupholders, cooled storage area under the armrest, buttons for seat ventilation and more for functions such as surround cam, auto hold and electronic parking brake.
The center console has two cupholders, cooled storage area under the armrest, buttons for seat ventilation and more for functions such as surround cam, auto hold and electronic parking brake.
The seats inside are made of recycled materials and get special Creta EV lettering.
The seats inside are made of recycled materials and get special Creta EV lettering.
A unique addition to the Creta EV is a Driver-only AC mode which throws cool air only from the driver-side vents. This helps with range improvements for the SUV.
A unique addition to the Creta EV is a Driver-only AC mode which throws cool air only from the driver-side vents. This helps with range improvements for the SUV.
There is generous amounts of headroom, kneeroom and underthigh support in the backseats. The rear windows come with shades while there is a foldout armrest here as well.
There is generous amounts of headroom, kneeroom and underthigh support in the backseats. The rear windows come with shades while there is a foldout armrest here as well.
Creta EV offers Vehicle-to-Load function which allows occupants to charge or power a variety of electronics on the move.
Creta EV offers Vehicle-to-Load function which allows occupants to charge or power a variety of electronics on the move.
While the boot of the Creta EV has 460 litres of cargo areas, there is also a frunk - front trunk - with enough space for a small bag or the charging cable.
While the boot of the Creta EV has 460 litres of cargo areas, there is also a frunk - front trunk - with enough space for a small bag or the charging cable.
On the move, Creta EV offers around 168 bhp and 255 Nm. A high ground clearance helps it clear a wide variety of obstacles while Hyundai claims it is also safe to be driven on water-clogged roads.
On the move, Creta EV offers around 168 bhp and 255 Nm. A high ground clearance helps it clear a wide variety of obstacles while Hyundai claims it is also safe to be driven on water-clogged roads.
There are three drive modes on offer and Level 2 ADAS functions on Creta EV.
There are three drive modes on offer and Level 2 ADAS functions on Creta EV.
The range of Creta EV may not be much to brag about but the SUV benefits from a confident drive trait with enough spirit - in Sport mode - to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds.
The range of Creta EV may not be much to brag about but the SUV benefits from a confident drive trait with enough spirit - in Sport mode - to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds.
First Published Date: 16 Jan 2025, 11:11 AM IST
TAGS: Creta EV Creta Hyundai Creta Hyundai

