HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Hyundai Aura Facelift Launched With New Safety Features

In pics: Hyundai Aura facelift launched with new safety features

Hyundai has launched the facelifted version of the Aura in the Indian market. It will go against Tata Tigor and Honda Amaze.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jan 2023, 20:58 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai has launched the facelifted version of the Aura in the Indian market.
1/10
Hyundai has launched the facelifted version of the Aura in the Indian market.
Hyundai has launched the facelifted version of the Aura in the Indian market.
Hyundai has launched the facelifted version of the Aura in the Indian market.
The prices of Hyundai Aura now starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.29 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.58 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
2/10
The prices of Hyundai Aura now starts at 6.29 lakh and goes up to 8.58 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
The prices of Hyundai Aura now starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.29 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.58 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
The prices of Hyundai Aura now starts at 6.29 lakh and goes up to 8.58 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
Hyundai has front bumper and there are new LED DRLs as well.
3/10
Hyundai has front bumper and there are new LED DRLs as well.
Hyundai has front bumper and there are new LED DRLs as well.
Hyundai has front bumper and there are new LED DRLs as well.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Hyundai Aura (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Aura
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.92 - 9.43 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Aura 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Aura 2023
1197 cc | Petrol | Diesel | CNG | Manual
₹7 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
 
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ze
Electric | Automatic
₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.6 kmpl
₹6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Aura is available in 6 monotone exterior colour option that includes a new colour Starry Night
4/10
Hyundai Aura is available in 6 monotone exterior colour option that includes a new colour Starry Night
Hyundai Aura is available in 6 monotone exterior colour option that includes a new colour Starry Night
Hyundai Aura is available in 6 monotone exterior colour option that includes a new colour Starry Night
Hyundai has added several safety features. It now comes with side airbags, curtain airbags and tyre pressure monitoring system which are first-in-segment safety features.
5/10
Hyundai has added several safety features. It now comes with side airbags, curtain airbags and tyre pressure monitoring system which are first-in-segment safety features.
Hyundai has added several safety features. It now comes with side airbags, curtain airbags and tyre pressure monitoring system which are first-in-segment safety features.
Hyundai has added several safety features. It now comes with side airbags, curtain airbags and tyre pressure monitoring system which are first-in-segment safety features.
The new safety features that Hyundai has added are ESC, VSM, Hill Start Assist and automatic headlamps
6/10
The new safety features that Hyundai has added are ESC, VSM, Hill Start Assist and automatic headlamps
The new safety features that Hyundai has added are ESC, VSM, Hill Start Assist and automatic headlamps
The new safety features that Hyundai has added are ESC, VSM, Hill Start Assist and automatic headlamps
The interior more or less stays the same as the outgoing version of the Aura.
7/10
The interior more or less stays the same as the outgoing version of the Aura.
The interior more or less stays the same as the outgoing version of the Aura.
The interior more or less stays the same as the outgoing version of the Aura.
As standard, the Aura now comes with front airbags, side airbags, ABS with EBD, immobilizer, seatbelt reminders, rear parking sensors and emergency stop signal.
8/10
As standard, the Aura now comes with front airbags, side airbags, ABS with EBD, immobilizer, seatbelt reminders, rear parking sensors and emergency stop signal.
As standard, the Aura now comes with front airbags, side airbags, ABS with EBD, immobilizer, seatbelt reminders, rear parking sensors and emergency stop signal.
As standard, the Aura now comes with front airbags, side airbags, ABS with EBD, immobilizer, seatbelt reminders, rear parking sensors and emergency stop signal.
Powering the Hyundai Aura is a 1.2-litre engine that can run on E20 fuel ready and RDE compliant. Moreover, there is also a CNG option on offer.
9/10
Powering the Hyundai Aura is a 1.2-litre engine that can run on E20 fuel ready and RDE compliant. Moreover, there is also a CNG option on offer.
Powering the Hyundai Aura is a 1.2-litre engine that can run on E20 fuel ready and RDE compliant. Moreover, there is also a CNG option on offer.
Powering the Hyundai Aura is a 1.2-litre engine that can run on E20 fuel ready and RDE compliant. Moreover, there is also a CNG option on offer.
Hyundai Aura is available in 6 monotone exterior colour option that includes a new colour Starry Night
10/10
Hyundai Aura is available in 6 monotone exterior colour option that includes a new colour Starry Night
Hyundai Aura is available in 6 monotone exterior colour option that includes a new colour Starry Night
Hyundai Aura is available in 6 monotone exterior colour option that includes a new colour Starry Night
First Published Date: 24 Jan 2023, 20:58 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Aura compact sedan
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy.
Big slash: Ford Motor to cut thousands of jobs, bets on EV tech
Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
The new Hyundai Kona gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrain choice for customers.
Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 299 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 316 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
2% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 369 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
62% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 564 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV_Blitz_4
Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Jimny_10
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here!
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Latest News

Ola Electric responds to scooter accident after front wheel breaks; rider recovering
Ola Electric responds to scooter accident after front wheel breaks; rider recovering
Hyundai Aura facelift launched: 5 things you should know
Hyundai Aura facelift launched: 5 things you should know
Okinawa announces first-ever European R&D centre, teases new electric cruiser
Okinawa announces first-ever European R&D centre, teases new electric cruiser
In pics: Porsche showcases its entire range in Festival of Dreams
In pics: Porsche showcases its entire range in Festival of Dreams
Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 electric scooter is here!
Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 electric scooter is here!

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city