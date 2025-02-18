HT Auto
In pics: BYD Sealion 7 priced from 48.9 lakh, gets a claimed range of 567 km

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Feb 2025, 17:16 PM
  • Deliveries of the BYD Sealion 7 will begin from mid-March 2025, and the all-new e-SUV has received over 1,000 bookings so far. 
BYD Sealion 7
1/8
The BYD Sealion 7 has been launched in India at a starting ex-showroom price of 48.9 lakh and it will be available across two variants, Premium and Performance.
BYD Sealion 7
BYD Sealion 7
2/8
The Sealion 7 follows the Ocean Series design language adopted by BYD and it gets double-U LED headlights with a blacked-out bumper and sculpted bonnet.
BYD Sealion 7
BYD Sealion 7
3/8
The EV features a coupe SUV design with a gradually sloping roofline and gets the connected tail lights alongside two spoilers.
BYD Sealion 7
Byd Sealion 7 (HT Auto photo)
BYD Sealion 7
BatteryCapacity Icon82.56 kWh Range Icon567 km
₹ 48.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Ioniq 5
BatteryCapacity Icon72.6 kWh Range Icon631 km
₹ 46.05 Lakhs
Compare
Volvo Ex40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo EX40
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon475 km
₹ 56.10 Lakhs
Compare
Skoda Enyaq (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh Range Icon510 km
₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bmw Ix1 Lwb (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX1 LWB
BatteryCapacity Icon66.4 kWh Range Icon531 km
₹ 49 Lakhs
Compare
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
BYD Sealion 7
4/8
BYD Sealion 7
BYD Sealion 7
5/8

The Sealion 7 further features a crystal gear selector and a driver drowsiness monitoring system which uses an infrared camera.

BYD Sealion 7

BYD Sealion 7
6/8
BYD Sealion 7
BYD Sealion 7
7/8
BYD Sealion 7
BYD Sealion 7
8/8
BYD Sealion 7
First Published Date: 18 Feb 2025, 17:16 PM IST
