In pics: BYD Sealion 7 priced from ₹48.9 lakh, gets a claimed range of 567 km
- Deliveries of the BYD Sealion 7 will begin from mid-March 2025, and the all-new e-SUV has received over 1,000 bookings so far.
The BYD Sealion 7 has been launched in India at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹48.9 lakh and it will be available across two variants, Premium and Performance.
The Sealion 7 follows the Ocean Series design language adopted by BYD and it gets double-U LED headlights with a blacked-out bumper and sculpted bonnet.
The EV features a coupe SUV design with a gradually sloping roofline and gets the connected tail lights alongside two spoilers.
The Sealion 7 further features a crystal gear selector and a driver drowsiness monitoring system which uses an infrared camera.
First Published Date: 18 Feb 2025, 17:16 PM IST
