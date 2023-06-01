HT Auto
In pics: Brezza, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Ertiga drive Maruti Suzuki's May sales

In the first two months of this financial year, Maruti Suzuki sold 82,997 units of SUVs.
By: HT Auto Desk
01 Jun 2023
Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 178,083 cars in May 2023, including both domestic and overseas sales. 
Domestic sales of Maruti Suzuki stood at 146,596 units last month while exports were at 26,477 units.
The major push in sales came from the utility vehicle segment at 46,243 units.
The major push in sales came from the utility vehicle segment at 46,243 units.

Models like Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, S-Cross and XL6 make up Maruti's SUV portfolio.
In first two months of this financial year, Maruti sold 82,997 units of SUVs.
A total of 992 units of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz were sold last month.
A total of 83,655 units of hatchbacks like Maruti Alto K10, WagonR, among others, were sold last month.
Shortage of electronic components like microchips had a minor impact on Maruti's vehicle production.
01 Jun 2023
