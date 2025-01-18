HT Auto
In Pics: Feast your eyes on the BMW F450 GS Concept ADV showcased at the Auto Expo 2025

In Pics: Feast your eyes on the BMW F450 GS Concept ADV showcased at the Auto Expo 2025

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jan 2025, 11:58 AM
  •  Unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the BMW F450 GS Concept will be produced locally by TVS.
BMW F450 GS Concept
1/6
1/6
At the Auto Expo 2025, BMW has unveiled it new adventure concept motorbike, the BMW F450 GS. The motorcycle will be manufactured locally by TVS when it launches in India.
BMW F450 GS Concept
At the Auto Expo 2025, BMW has unveiled it new adventure concept motorbike, the BMW F450 GS. The motorcycle will be manufactured locally by TVS when it launches in India.
BMW F450 GS Concept
2/6
2/6
Both, the engine and the chassis of the BMW F450 GS concept is developed from the ground up. The bike was first showcased at the EICMA 2024 show held in Milan and has now also made its way to the Auto Expo 2025 in India.
BMW F450 GS Concept
Both, the engine and the chassis of the BMW F450 GS concept is developed from the ground up. The bike was first showcased at the EICMA 2024 show held in Milan and has now also made its way to the Auto Expo 2025 in India.
BMW F450 GS Concept
3/6
3/6
The motorbike gets a 175 kg kerb weight and gets fully adjustable USD shocks at the front. At the rear, there is a mono-shock which features load-dependent damping.
BMW F450 GS Concept
The motorbike gets a 175 kg kerb weight and gets fully adjustable USD shocks at the front. At the rear, there is a mono-shock which features load-dependent damping.

BMW F450 GS Concept
4/6
4/6
The ADV also gets multiple rider safety equipment including BMW Motorrad ABS Pro (lean-sensitive ABS). Additionally, there are three distinct riding modes offered on the bike.
BMW F450 GS Concept
The ADV also gets multiple rider safety equipment including BMW Motorrad ABS Pro (lean-sensitive ABS). Additionally, there are three distinct riding modes offered on the bike.
BMW F450 GS Concept
5/6
5/6
For information display, the bike comes fitted with a 6.5-inch TFT display which enables smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. Features of this screen include call and SMS alerts, media controls and turn-by-turn navigation..
BMW F450 GS Concept
For information display, the bike comes fitted with a 6.5-inch TFT display which enables smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. Features of this screen include call and SMS alerts, media controls and turn-by-turn navigation..
BMW F450 GS Concept
6/6
6/6
The engine, which is completely new is a 450 cc, inline twin-cylinder engine churns out 48 bhp and is tuned to offer a ample torque at the lower end of the rev range. BMW has also included a new ignition offset that gives the bike a rev-happy character.
BMW F450 GS Concept
The engine, which is completely new is a 450 cc, inline twin-cylinder engine churns out 48 bhp and is tuned to offer a ample torque at the lower end of the rev range. BMW has also included a new ignition offset that gives the bike a rev-happy character.
First Published Date: 18 Jan 2025, 11:56 AM IST
TAGS: bharat mobility expo 2025 BMW F450 GS Concept BMW F450 GS Concept

